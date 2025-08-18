Monica’s Boyfriend Anthony ‘Ant’ Wilson Just Bought Her A Brand New Maybach

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Singer Monica is living out the lyrics to her song “Love All Over Me” with talent manager Anthony “Ant” Wilson. The producer, who also manages Chris Brown, recently bought his leading lady a Maybach, and the generous gift brought the singer to tears.

Monica, 44, shared the special moment she was surprised with the car on Instagram. In the post, the artist shared footage of her and rapper Kash Doll turning up during a trip to see Chris Brown in concert. Upon arriving back home, the Don’t Take it Personal singer was surprised to see a Maybach in her garage.

Such a thoughtful and luxurious surprise would likely bring anyone to tears, and Monica isn’t an exception. The singer broke into tears before vocalizing the overwhelming emotion she was feeling.

“The truth of the matter is, is that this man thinks of me when I’m not even thinking of myself,” Monica said in the video’s voiceover. “I just like to pour into the people I love, and I never really think about myself, but he’s always thinking about me, always pouring into me.”

She added, “I think the moral of this story is that God is good and we should never give up on love. It’s from him.”

The doe-eyed couple have been headlining over the past couple of weeks since fans speculated they quietly got hitched. The singer’s August 4th Instagram post was captioned, “Two Hearts One Love … FOREVER,” sparked the rumors. In the post, she and Ant were affectionately dressed in a gown and tuxedo.

Ant commented on the post writing, “[Shout out] to everybody at the courthouse that got us in and out without a problem.” Although neither of them has confirmed the marriage, congratulations from fans rolled in on social media.

The industry couple managed to keep their relationship under wraps until they became more public with it in 2023. That said, they’d been friends for years before they became lovers. They seem to be enjoying relationship bliss, celebrating one another’s accomplishments, creating indelible memories, and loving on one another.

In 2024, Monica gushed over Ant and the softness he brings to her life during an interview with Hello Beautiful.

“When you fall in love with someone that’s been your friend for a very long time, I think it’s different,” she explained. “This is the first time it’s ever happened to me. I’m new in the space, but I’m definitely enjoying it. I’m enjoying being supported. I’m enjoying being really loved in a way that allows me to be a lot softer than I typically am. There are a lot of firsts happening for me right now.”

Monica was previously married to NBA player Shannon Brown from 2010 to 2019 and briefly dated C-Murder, who is currently serving a life sentence.