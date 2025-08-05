R&B Singer Monica and Her Beau, Anthony ‘Ant’ Wilson, May Have Tied The Knot

Getty

The boy is mine! R&B songstress Monica surprises her fans by seemingly tying the knot, quietly, with her artist manager Anthony “Ant” Wilson.

The lovely couple, who went public in October 2023, were spotted in black and white formal wear, on Instagram on August 4th, in a post captioned, “Two Hearts [black heart emoji] One Love … FOREVER,” tagging Wilson. Wilson, a BMF executive producer, commented on the post, further fueling speculation and curiosity, as he mentioned a “courthouse.” He said the following, “S/o to everybody at the courthouse that got us in and out without a problem,” he wrote, with Monica adding, “They were amazing!”

Although the words “wedding” and “marriage” aren’t mentioned within the post, fans and friends of the couple are beginning to pick up on the subtle clues and are offering their congratulations to the happy couple.

“YESSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I’m sooooooooo happy!!! Two of my fav people!!!!!! Love wins!!!!!!! Love you!!!,” wrote La La Anthony within Monica’s comment section, with Pierre “P” Thomas of Quality Control Music telling the songstress of her beau, “Mo I ain’t never seen him smiling like this. Happy for yall.”

Ms. Tina Knowles shared, “Congratulations!! you look gorgeous [fire and heart emojis] much complete happiness to you and your husband you so deserve it,” while rapper Trina simply wrote, “Congratulations, so beautiful!”

The announcement couldn’t come at a more opportune time because Monica is hitting the road with co-headliner Brandy for their anticipated The Boy Is Mine Tour. Monica recently shared, “This tour is a celebration of our history, our impact, and the fans who have grown with us. Brandy and I have been on our own unique journeys, and coming back together in this way is a reminder of the power of respect, strength, and real music. We’re giving the people what they’ve been asking for, and doing it with grace, love, and purpose. God’s timing perfectly aligned us.”

Monica commented on her happy relationship with Wilson in a 2024 interview with HelloBeautiful. “In my relationship now, I don’t have to take over. I don’t have to overthink anything. I can just be myself, express myself, explain what’s happening in my daily, and he just fixes it. The most important thing about him that I think people would be surprised because he’s so stern in business, is that he is the ultimate family man. He can tell you where all of my children are most of the day. He loves to make sure that his relationship with them is intact. Not in a way that seems forced but natural. Whatever it is they love, he goes to that, meet me, meets them where they are.”

Before Wilson, the singer dated incarcerated rapper C-Murda. During the HelloBeautiful interview, Monica shared that her huge heart has been taken advantage of by past companions. “I love extremely hard and that sometimes has caused me to be hurt in tremendous manners,” But she’s weathered the storms and gone through lessons to prepare her for the beautiful love she has now.

We’re happy for Monica!