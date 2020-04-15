Trump’s Name Will Be Printed On Your Stimulus Check

Alex Wong/Getty Images

If you happen to be the recipient of a paper check that the IRS is scheduled to begin sending out in the upcoming days, you may notice President Donald Trump’s signature on the left side of the payment after the Treasury Department ordered that Trump’s name be printed on the checks, the Washington Post reports.

According to the report, it will be the first time that a president’s name will show up on an IRS disbursement, and there is some concern that going through with the unprecedented process could slow down the delivery of the checks by a few days.

However, Treasury Department officials dismissed those concerns.

“Economic Impact Payment checks are scheduled to go out on time and exactly as planned—there is absolutely no delay whatsoever,” a Treasury Department representative told the Post in a written statement.

Still, it is worth noting that the president is not an authorized signer for legal disbursement by the Treasury, where it is more standard for a civil servant to sign the checks in order for the payments to remain nonpartisan. So, instead, the checks will have Trump’s name in the memo line.

–

ESSENCE is committed to bringing our audience the latest facts about COVID-19 (coronavirus). Our content team is closely monitoring the developing details surrounding the virus via official sources and health care experts, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Please continue to refresh ESSENCE’s informational hub for updates on COVID-19, as well as for tips on taking care of yourselves, your families and your communities.