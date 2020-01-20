Sure, summer is all about heat, longer days, all day brunches and frozen drinks, but for the ambitious student, it’s the perfect time to get things done! If you are a self-motivated HBCU student who is ready to take a giant leap towards the career of your dreams, get your summer plans rolling and apply to the She Got Now: Historically Better Internship Program.

The summer internship, which is a joint venture between ESSENCE and PepsiCo Beverages North America, was designed to recognize young black female HBCU students who are making a difference in their communities and around the world. The initiative kicks off in June and runs until August.

Twelve lucky HBCU students will be granted the chance of a lifetime to hone leadership skills and gain professional experience working with PepsiCo execs and Essence team members on projects spanning across a wide variety of workforce disciplines including: sales, marketing, communication, research & development, finance & supply chain. Selectees will gain hands-on experience as paid interns at PepsiCo and will have the unique opportunity to engage with and contribute to joint PepsiCo and ESSENCE projects. Participants will gain invaluable professional skills that are transferrable post-graduation into any field of their choosing.

To find out more and complete your application, visit http://www.historicallybetter.com/ and follow the prompts. We are accepting applications from Monday, January 13 through Monday, January 27.

The Historically Better Internship Program is a part of PepsiCo and ESSENCE’s “She Got Now” platform, which launched last year to uplift and honor young black HBCU students nationwide. The mission is a part of PepsiCo and ESSENCE’s commitment to empowering the next generation of female bosses and leaders. The initiative kicked off with a multi-city tour last fall, honoring homecoming traditions of HBCUs across the country.

