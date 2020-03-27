Kim Kimble Haircare Is Proof That Effective Entrepreneurship Serves A Need

WEtv

At the Essence + New Voices Entrepreneurship Summit and Target Holiday Market, Kimberly Kimble—hairstylist to the stars—joined Unbossed podcast host, Marquita Harris, to discuss the beauty (and challenges) of entrepreneurship. As a third-generation hairstylist, Kimble has seen firsthand the evolution of the Black haircare business. In this latest episode, she shared why she believes there’s been a major cultural shift when it comes to the business of Black hair.

“I think there’s a couple things. It’s people being inspired and people feeling a need, people watching. And saying, ‘You know what, I want something different.’ Learning from the former generation or their parents…seeing them struggle. And great entrepreneurs birth things that are out of need, and so I think that’s really what it was. We wanted something different and we needed something different,” Kimble shared.

Kimble began styling celebrities in 1994 with clients like Mary J. Blige, Halle Berry, Gabrielle Union, and Beyoncé, to name a few. Her history has laid a foundation for her highly sought-after business, Kim Kimble Haircare. It has also enabled her not only to style celebrity clients but also to provide a wealth of necessary products and haircare knowledge to everyday people.

“This is the age of entrepreneurship and it’s important for us to be in this space. I’m excited to see how we’re learning how to really embrace and take care of our hair. It’s great to see now that we have options and it’s made us able to really love our hair and…know how to work with it. Because I have so many clients that say, “God, I didn’t know that my hair was this amazing”.

