Monaleo Undergoes Emergency Surgery Amid Ovarian Cyst Health Scare

Houston Rapper Monaleo had to undergo an emergency surgery, but thankfully, she’s on the mend.

The “Beating Down Yo Block” MC shared the news with fans because the surgery led to her having to cancel upcoming shows to focus on rest and recovery. The 24-year-old said it began with her experiencing sudden “sharp pain” that got exponentially worse.

“Yesterday, out of nowhere got a sharp pain in my lower abdomen,” she wrote, adding that she took medication to no avail as the pain intensified. The rapper then went to the ER but could “hardly make it through the ultrasound without throwing up.”

The culprit was an inflamed cyst “the size of a softball” that Monaleo said was twisted, cutting off blood flow, and resulting in internal bleeding. The medical emergency was so severe that the rapper lost an ovary and a fallopian tube during the medical procedure.

“I do want to say this though: listen to your body when things are off. As a person who hates ERs and never wants to go this could’ve been a lot worse,” she wrote.

Ovarian cysts are common and non-cancerous for the most part (less than 1%) and can develop on or inside your ovaries. They are typically harmless and don’t need treatment, but in rare cases, like Monaleo’s, they may cause complications.

When an ovarian cyst bursts, you may feel sudden or sharp and intense pain in your pelvis accompanied by nausea, vomiting, vaginal bleeding, or bloating.

In a separate post, the artist, wife, and mother wrote a formal note to fans, apologizing for the show cancellations and explaining her health scare.

“Unfortunately, due to a sudden medical emergency that required immediate surgery I have to cancel my upcoming Memphis and New Orleans shows. I’m beyond disappointed, but right now I need to prioritize my health and recovery to prevent any further complications,” the letter read.

“The surgery went well and I’ll be taking some time away while I’m recovering,” she said, before thanking fans who turn up and show out at her concerts.

The rapper also shared an update on her Instagram stories with her husband, rapper Stunna 4 Vegas, sitting by her bed at the hospital. The couple recently had an all-pink wedding that was live-streamed in September and share a son named Khalick Anthony Caldwell II.

Get well soon, Monaleo!