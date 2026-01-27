A Wellness-First Luxury Hotel Experience In SoHo — Is ModernHaus Worth The Hype?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

As a girl who’s deep in HYROX training right now (Lord, what was I thinking?) wellness and recovery have become non-negotiable parts of my routine. Especially now that my first race is less than one month out.

So when I heard about ModernHaus SoHo’s Haus of Glow experience, I figured it was worth seeing if this place could actually help me, or if it was just overpriced and pretty (like most things in New York City, if we’re being honest).

ModernHaus sits on Grand and Thompson, right in the heart of SoHo. The hotel is stunning and very Bauhaus-inspired. They also have an impressive art collection, with works by artists like KAWS, George Condo, Hans Hartung, and Jean Dubuffet throughout the hotel. But I wasn’t there to admire the art. I was there for the 17th floor.

The Haus of Glow is ModernHaus’s answer to luxury wellness. You get a private suite with a HigherDose infrared sauna and an Edge Theory Labs cold plunge, plus you can add on massages, reiki, acupuncture, whatever you need. The whole setup has these massive windows looking out over SoHo and TriBeCa, which is pretty incredible when you’re that high up above the cobblestone streets.

I started with the sauna because I wanted to ease into it. Infrared saunas are different from regular ones, because the heat goes deeper into your muscles but it’s not as intense, so you’re not sitting there feeling like you’re going to pass out. My legs have been so tight from all the training, and I swear I could feel them loosening up while I was in there. Not to mention, it’s also weirdly meditative? You’re just sitting and sweating and staring out at the city, and your brain actually shuts up for a minute, which almost seems impossible in the concrete jungle that is NYC.

Then… came the hard part. I did the cold plunge, which is honestly where ish got real! Edge Theory Labs makes these cold plunge tubs that can get down into the high-30s, and while that may not sound that cold, when you’ve got to dip yourself in it, it’s Alpha Phi Alpha, ice cold. And I’m not going to lie, I stood there for a solid minute psyching myself up before I got in. But once you’re in and you get through that initial shock, it’s not as bad as you think. I stayed in for three minutes, which felt like an eternity but also flew by somehow. When I got out, I felt amazing. Like, genuinely energized but also calm. My muscles felt better than they had in weeks.

Everyone talks about how good hot-to-cold therapy is for recovery, and honestly, I get it now. I’ve been doing ice baths at my local gym in Maryland, which is fine but also kind of miserable. Having actual professional equipment in a space that doesn’t feel cramped made such a difference. Plus, again, the views. There’s something about being that high up, looking out over SoHo, that makes the whole thing feel less painful and more like an experience.

After everything, I was starving, so I stopped by Jumpin Jacks, which is the hotel’s cafe. During the day it’s all coffee and pastries, but at night it turns into a cocktail spot (also popped by there at night to get my signature, a lemon drop martini with reposado). The vibe is cozy, with lots of art on the walls and great natural light, which was perfect to grab a few shots for the ‘gram (as any millennial would say). I also briefly checked out JIMMY, their rooftop bar on the 18th floor. It’s one of those quintessential spots with panoramic views of the city. They have a small pool up there too, though I was there in the winter so I can’t speak to that. All I know is that the cocktails looked good, and honestly, the views alone are worth it.

So, is it worth it? For me, yeah. I’m not someone who usually drops money on luxury experiences just because they’re luxury. But this experience was worth it, especially if you’re visiting New York and trying to keep a wellness routine going. My body actually felt better after. My legs weren’t as tight, my mind was clearer, and I walked out feeling ready to tackle my next workout instead of dreading it. That’s not something I can say about every wellness experience I’ve tried in this city.

New York has no shortage of places promising to make you feel better, look better, perform better, but as we know, a lot of it ends up being more about aesthetics than actually feeling better. This wasn’t that. Yes, it’s beautiful. Yes, you could take a great Instagram there if that’s your thing. But the real benefit is how you feel when you leave. And with my race coming up in less than a month, I need things that actually work, not things that just look good.

If you’re training for something, or you’re just trying to take better care of your body, I’d recommend checking it out. Just book ahead because apparently these spots fill up fast. My legs are thanking me, and honestly, that’s all the endorsement I need.