What’s Happening With Miss Jamaica? New Health Update Released After Shocking Fall Sent Her To The ICU

BANGKOK, THAILAND – NOVEMBER 19: Miss Universe Jamaica, Gabrielle Alexis Henry, showcases her evening gown during the 74th Miss Universe Preliminary competition on November 19, 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Mohan Raj/Getty Images)

Miss Jamaica‘s Gabrielle Henry took a tumble while working the stage during an evening gown round at the 74th Miss Universe Competition in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 19. Concern over her condition has been a topic of discussion online, and understandably so as Henry, who looked ethereal before falling off the stage, ended up in the ICU.

Following the viral moment, it was assumed that the 28-year-old ophthalmologist would be okay as she was reported to not have sustained any broken bones per Raúl Rocha, owner of Miss Universe. But it was noted by Henry’s sister, Phylicia Henry-Samuels, on Friday, Nov. 22, that her recovery wasn’t going as planned.

“Gabby isn’t doing as well as we would have hoped, but the hospital continues to treat her accordingly,” she remarked, noting that her sister would need to remain in the ICU for a minimum of seven days while her condition is monitored.

Speculation and concern reached a fever pitch, and now Rocha is speaking out again with an updated statement to help quell circulating rumors.

“The Miss Universe Organization wishes to address recent speculation by providing a clear and respectful update regarding Dr. Gabrielle Henry Miss Universe Jamaica 2025,” he said.

“Out of respect for Dr. Henry and her family, the Organization maintains strict discretion regarding specific details of her medical status. We believe that matters concerning her health should be communicated only at the appropriate time and solely at the family’s discretion, or by Dr. Henry herself should she choose to do so.”

Rocha also mentioned assisting Henry after her fall from the stage and coordinating medical assistance, including her transfer to the hospital. The beauty pageant contestant was rushed to Paolo Rangsit Hospital in Thailand, but wasn’t suffering from any life-threatening injuries, according to an initial statement from the Miss Universe Jamaica organization.

In the recent statement, Rocha expanded on how Henry is doing now. She reportedly appears to be on the mend.

“Today, we are pleased to share that the latest medical report confirms that Dr. Gabrielle Henry is in good health and nearing discharge,” he revealed. “We will continue to communicate only essential information with professionalism, sensitivity, and respect.”

Rocha concluded, “While unfounded speculation has circulated publicly, our full attention has remained on Dr. Henry’s care and recovery. We are grateful that she is now close to being released from the hospital.”

Aside from being a beauty, Henry is an ophthalmologist by profession and also the founder of the See Me Foundation, a charity that helps people with visual challenges across Jamaica.

We’re glad to know Henry is getting better, slowly but surely.