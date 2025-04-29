This ‘Sinners’ Star Is The Son Of A Gospel Great

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 13: Miles Caton attends the “Sinners” Photocall on April 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Seen Sinners yet? Who are we kidding? We’re already plotting on a second and third watch!

Such support has made the Ryan Coogler film a hit, helping it rake in more than $120 million in just two weeks, bringing in $45 million in its second week compared to $48 million in its first week, and making history for its minimal drop in revenue at just a mere six percent.

Numbers aside, the great performances and story have people spreading the word and in turn, it has filled seats. One of the stars contributing to that is Miles Caton. The Brooklyn-born actor is primarily a singer, who, at just 20, has already toured with Grammy and Oscar-award-winning musician H.E.R. She actually encouraged him to audition for Sinners.

Even more compelling is that Caton comes from a rich gospel legacy. His mother, Timiney Figueroa-Caton, is a renowned vocalist known for her work with Hezekiah Walker—most notably on the classic “Calling My Name”—as well as with Kurt Carr, leading the powerful track “I Believe God.”

His aunt, Anaysha Figueroa-Cooper, is another gospel powerhouse whose stirring vocals are featured on one of my favorite worship songs, Todd Galberth’s “Let Praises Rise.” Both women have also released music of their own, further showcasing the depth of talent in the family.

Funny enough, Figueroa-Cooper posted about her nephew’s work in the film after his co-star Jayme Lawson, who plays his love interest Pearline, joked about her response to their love scene in the film during an interview.

“Miles and I have a little scene in this movie, and it gets real quiet and out of nowhere, I think it was your aunt, goes, ‘What is happening!?'”

Figueroa-Cooper took to Instagram to confirm it was indeed her who said that during the premiere. “HECK YEA I crashed out! Not just for me but for ALL the #AuntieMoms in the world who have to watch their nieces and nephews become adults right in our faces 😭,” she joked.

“It hasn’t even been a week yet and our family is speechless….we are still over the moon for Miles and indebted to all of you who have covered him and supported this film,” she wrote shortly after the film’s release. “So much is unfolding and there’s so much more. In case you’ve been under a rock…or just a lil too busy…NO! it’s not that scary …YES! if you are a believer absolutely nothing should stop you from seeing this movie…”

“If you are a man, a woman, a husband, a wife, a boyfriend, a girlfriend, an entrepreneur, a leader, a twin, a cousin, a friend, a singer, a musician, a writer, a filmmaker, a producer, a dancer, a pastor, a bishop or any child of God…GO SEE #SINNERS,” she added.

Figueroa-Caton, aka, Mama Miles, has also been posting proudly about her son’s first feature film. “I can’t express how proud I am. This is @_milescaton_ acting debut and he handle it like vet. I know that some of you will say it’s a horror film but this movie is a masterpiece of inclusivity. Music, race, ethnicity, spirituality., action! Every cast member shines. MBJ is convincingly two different people. I believe it’s one of the best movies of the year,” she wrote ahead of the release. “Miles, you’ve been a star from the day 1, now the world will know what mommy has always known. May the sun continue to catch you on your best side. I love you! ❤️ Thank you Lord!!!”

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 05: Vocalist Timiney Figueroa-Caton performs at Meet the Musician at Apple Store Soho on June 5, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

In addition to enjoying his breakthrough role in the film, Caton also contributed music to the film and soundtrack with Grammy and Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson. And while this is just the beginning for him, Caton said music will always be number one for him in whatever he does next.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds, but I’m a musician at heart,” he said while promoting Sinners. “I’m definitely excited to work on some more acting roles, for sure, and just see where everything goes.”

The sky is definitely the limit for Caton, who comes from a long line of super-talented, super-anointed people.