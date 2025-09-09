Surprise! Miguel Reveals He's A Father On His Son's First Birthday

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Singer Miguel has been keeping it low-key over the past few years, but he’s back in the spotlight because of his recent social media reveal. The singer casually shared that his son just celebrated his first birthday via Instagram, and we’re all thinking, “Son!?”

“Our baby turned 1 today !!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANGELITO !!! We love you so much ! So proud and honored that you chose us to be your parents. Papá wrote you a song – hope it always reminds you of how loved you are 🖤🖤🖤,” the post caption read. The crooner shares his son with Margaret Zhang (seen above), a Chinese-Australian filmmaker and the former editor-in-chief of Vogue China.

In the big reveal, a video, the 39-year-old is seen holding his son while putting up one finger, to represent his first birthday as a sweet tune plays in the background, presumably the song he put together for Angelito.

Miguel being a father came as a surprise to fans considering he hasn’t publicly been linked to a woman since he was married to Nazanin Mandi. The former couple, who appeared from the outside to be soul mates, divorced in 2022. The split was a shock as the former couple’s love story was a lengthy one.

They met in 2005 during their late teens but didn’t walk down the aisle until 2018. In 2021, after almost two decades together, they announced their separation.

“After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,” their statement read at the time. “The couple both wish each other well.”

Despite the statement, their love story wasn’t over just yet. In 2022, the pair decided to spin the block after separating. However, the second attempt at repairing their marriage was short-lived as by October of that year, Mandi decided to move forward with the divorce.

Neither party has publicly shared the reason for their breakup. However, during a 2024 interview with xoNecole, the model gave insight to what she learned about herself once it was all over.

“During my 20s, I was not ready for more. I was living a really crazy life. It was unpredictable,” she remarked. “I was helping somebody else grow. It was a lot, and it was intense. I was not pouring into myself the way I should’ve been.”

Since the former pair never had any children together, the singer is experiencing fatherhood for the first time and, of course, seems to be loving it. Congratulations!