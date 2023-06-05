What’s A Micro Wedding? Why You Should Consider This Trend For Summer Nuptials

Getty

A new trend emerging on social media may save you and your wedding party thousands of dollars; it’s called a micro wedding. Brides.com says a micro wedding is an intimate affair, typically with no more than 50 guests. While smaller, they still feature time-honored traditions that make a wedding but on a condensed scale. The average wedding held in 2022, including both the ceremony and reception, typically costs upwards of $30,000, according to The Knot. That’s the most couples have spent since 2018 ($33,931), before COVID-19. It’s also $2,000 more than the 2021 average, which totaled $28,000 for the ceremony and reception.

Weddings traditionally are a huge undertaking and financial investment, leaving couples torn and undecided if the commitment is worth it. From eloping options to cutting back the guest count, some partners aren’t willing to skim on the age-old traditions weddings include. If you and your partner are considering scaling back on the wedding celebrations to save, consider planning a Mirco wedding instead. Despite its namesake, micro weddings can be just as memorable and fun without the hefty price tag.

How do you host a micro wedding?

A micro wedding still has the same wonderful ingredients as a larger one but with fewer people. You can still have a beautiful tiered wedding cake, a gorgeous white dress, and unique tablescapes for your reception. However, you’ll now have more flexibility regarding your venue. Whether it’s a destination wedding to a tropical place like the Maldives or in your quaint backyard, there’s room for exploration and originality. With more flexibility in guest attendees, you can choose from various venues stateside, like churches, museums, and vineyards. Outdoor weddings could be a good way to embrace your love for nature while cutting costs as if you’re getting married at the beach or a public park, you might not have to pay for a venue.

Benefits of micro weddings.

It saves you money.

Micro weddings are designed to scale back every detail of a regular wedding. With fewer guests, you can save money on everything from invitations to catering and wedding decorations.

It’s eco-friendly.

A reduced guest list means less food and waste. There won’t be as much trash and food waste as well.

Your nuptials can fit into smaller places.

If you always wanted an outdoor wedding or one in your backyard, micro weddings could help you achieve a more intimate celebration.

It’s more intimate.

With only 50 guests, your micro wedding is bound to be more intimate with the guests you want there. A micro wedding can also save your friendships, as some bridal parties are responsible for their bridesmaid dresses, makeup, and bachelorette activities.

Additional small-scale weddings.

If you’re unsure what wedding best suits your needs, here are additional options for different locations, bridal party sizes, and situations.

Elopement.

This wedding will include you, your partner, and the officiant at the courthouse.

Minimony.

Coined during the summer of 2020, a minimony is when you have less than ten people at your wedding, which makes it even smaller than a micro wedding. This can mean immediate family, no friends, or bridal parties with just your parents as guests.

Sequel weddings.

If you want the best of both worlds, opt for a smaller wedding now and a fun reception later. That way, you can dance with your friends and family, but the wedding ceremony will be your innermost circle.