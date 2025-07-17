Michelle Obama Says She Has Never Thought About 'Quitting' Her Man

Getty

Former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama are putting to rest divorce rumors. In a joint interview on the lawyers’ IMO podcast, the longtime couple addressed the rumors. While they were set to have a conversation about raising young men, Michelle’s co-host and brother, Craig Robinson, kicked off the discussion with a joke that opened it up.

“Wait, you guys like each other?” Robinson joked, to which Michelle responded, “Oh yeah, the rumor mill.”

The former POTUS, who is known for his sense of humor, jumped into the conversation and replied, “She took me back. It was touch and go for a while.”

Robinson kept the banter going, replying, “It’s so nice to have you both in the same room together.” Michelle then responded, “I know, ’cause when we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced.”

Since leaving the White House, the beloved couple haven’t been attending as many public events together, sparking divorce rumors. For instance, Barack attended high-profile events such as the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter and President Donald Trump’s second inauguration alone, leaving wondering whether all was well in paradise.

This isn’t the first time Michelle has addressed divorce rumors–she also shut them down in April while on the “Work in Progress with Sophia Bush” podcast. The 61-year-old believed that creating a schedule that didn’t include her husband led people to believe they were on bad terms.

“The interesting thing is that, when I say ‘no,’ for the most part people are like, ‘I get it, and I’m OK,’” she said. “That’s the thing that we as women, I think we struggle with disappointing people. So much so that this year people were — they couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing.”

During the recent IMO podcast episode, the author made it clear that she has no intentions of ending her multi-decade long marriage, which began in October 1992. The couple have been a beacon of hope for many aspiring and existing lovers who hope to experience a longlasting relationship.

“There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quittin’ my man. And we’ve had some really hard times,” Michelle Obama said. “We have had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to.”