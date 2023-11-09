Michael Strahan Missing From ‘Good Morning America’ For Second Week In A Row Due To ‘Personal Family Matters’

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Former NFL star and Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan has fans concerned because he has been absent from the morning show, as well as from his position as an analyst for Fox NFL Sunday.

“Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters,” an ABC spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement. “We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and concerns.”

The last time fans had the opportunity of seeing Strahan on their screens was on Oct. 26. Since then, Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang and World News Tonight’s Linsey Davis have filled in for the TV presenter alongside co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

For Fox NFL Sunday, Curt Menefee, a Fox Sports commentator, informed viewers about why his colleague was absent from the show. He too stated that Strahan was “dealing with a personal family matter,” on Sunday’s show. Strahan joined the Fox family in 2008.

In addition to the two mentioned gigs, Strahan also hosts primetime game show The $100,000 Pyramid on ABC.

Strahan has been a part of Good Morning America since 2016 now. He previously was co-host of LIVE with Kelly and Michael from 2012 to 2016.

The Super Bowl champ and Emmy-award winning star has also been mute on social media, so seems to be off the grid for now.

When Strahan isn’t hosting shows, he is a dad to four now grown children. He shares Tanita, 31, and Michael Jr., 28, with his first wife Wanda Hutchins. The former couple were married between 1992-1996. He also shares 19-year-old twins Isabella and Sophia with his second wife, Jean Muggli, whom he was married to between 1999 and 2006.