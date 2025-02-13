Michael B. Jordan Says He’s Not Ready To Have Kids Anytime Soon

Getty

Michael B. Jordan fans hoping to see a mini version of the actor may be waiting a while longer. The 38-year-old spoke to GQ for their March cover story and revealed he doesn’t plan on having kids anytime soon.

The actor told the outlet he wants to be “the best dad” possible, which means now is not the time to bring a little one into the world. Jordan’s thriving career as an actor and current pursuit of directorial aspirations mean he wouldn’t be able to give fatherhood the attention it deserves.

“And that is my perspective on raising [my stop date] a little bit,” Jordan told the outlet. “Just because I’m competitive, and I know I would want to be the best dad. But right now, I’m trying to do my best at this part [of my life] as well.”

Jordan explained that he’s focused on achieving his career goals even though he could have kids at this age and he feels it’s a worthwhile sacrifice.

“Like, my dad had two kids at this age, you know what I’m saying?” Jordan said to GQ. “But you got to realize, the time you do put in, you’re building something solid.”

In addition to putting kids on the back burner, the Sinners actor may also be putting a pin on love too (as of 2024 he said he was still single). The last woman he publicly dated was Lori Harvey, and the handsome couple broke up in June 2022.

During a chat with the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast in 2024, the actor admitted that not having a partner gets lonely at times.

“There’s a loneliness that I have. The responsibility that you have is isolating, and the weight is isolating,” he said during the chat. “The worst part of that is the feeling like nobody really understands. Sometimes falling into the spaces of being alone, feeling alone.”

He continued, “I go back and forth between wanting partnership and then not knowing what’s the best partner for me.” He went on to say that bringing a woman into his life “isn’t easy.”

“It’s not just ‘I love you, you love me,’” he explained, saying it’s not “quite that simple.”

“It would take a very special person to understand and grow with me. We’ll see what’s up,” he jokingly concluded.

We’ll be waiting on the sidelines to see who this special person ends up being!