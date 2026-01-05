Michael B. Jordan Had The Cutest Date At The Critics Choice Awards—His Mom

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: (L-R) Donna Jordan and Michael B. Jordan attend the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

It was Take Your Mom to Work Day for Michael B. Jordan and his mom, Donna Jordan, at Sunday night’s Critics Choice Awards (January 4). The mother-son duo made a beautiful appearance at the renowned Hollywood event, where the 38-year-old was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Sinners.

The actor wore an oxblood double-breasted suit from Louis Vuitton, while his mom, Donna Jordan, wore an elegant custom black ensemble with gray braids and curls.

While appearing on E! Live from the Red Carpet, Jordan sent a message to all his dating prospects about needing the nod of approval from his mom.

“If you don’t pass the mom test, it kinda stops right there,” he said during their red carpet appearance.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: (L-R) Donna Jordan and Michael B. Jordan attend the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Speaking of dating, Jordan hasn’t had a date on his arm at an awards show since he was with Lori Harvey at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2022. The two dated between 2020 and 2022. While the actor may have remained lowkey when it comes to love since that public relationship and breakup, it may not be due to a lack of trying. In 2025, Jordan told GQ that dating isn’t his strongest suit, but he still desires marriage.

“My career is awesome. It is going great,” he told the magazine. “There’s other places in my life that I’m f–king lacking at. I’m very mature and advanced in a lot of areas of life. Dating may not be one of ’em. My personal life is not. I don’t really know what dating is.”

Despite things not blossoming in the romance department quite yet, Jordan said he’s “not tripping over it…I’m so work focused.” The actor also emphasized needing to be with someone who can meet him where he is, and that isn’t a process that can be rushed.

“I would want somebody to fit into the flow of my life, of where I am. And that’s timing, right? You can meet the right person, and be at the wrong time, and it just doesn’t work out.”

He also admitted to struggling with the lack of privacy that comes with dating as a celebrity and how fan detective work and constant surveillance can make it difficult to organically get to know someone.

“They’re gonna find out what your Instagram is, they’re going to find us in that,” he said. “And all the fan club and everybody else is going to find out who you are, and now you and I are forever associated with one another. So now, how do you go anywhere normal, chill, just getting to know somebody that you just met, that you may not—may or may not—hit it off at all? That part of dating is tough.”

Thankfully, there’s no pressure from his mom to figure it out asap. When asked in 2019 if she was ready for grandchildren by Extra TV while the two were at his past MBJAM event with Lupus LA (Donna has lupus), she said, “Of course. But I have three children. I don’t want you to feel that pressure.”