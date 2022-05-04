‘Way To Shine Babygirl’: Michael B. Jordan Raves About Lori Harvey’s First Met Gala Appearance

Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

People are still buzzing from the 2022 Met Gala, which had the theme “Gilded Glamour.” Actor Michael B. Jordan is buzzing about it for a slightly different reason—it has everything to do with his bae, Lori Harvey. He penned the sweetest message to the model and entrepreneur who made a grand entrance in a custom black Michael Kors Collection gown with her ripped homegrown abs.

Jordan took to Instagram to express, in what could easily be poetry, how awe-struck he was by her 2022 Met Gala look.

“Probably my fav pic,” he wrote under the image in his Instagram Stories. “The composition says so much. Birds eye view of a moment you’ve dreamed about for so long finally manifested & you didn’t disappoint! Way to shine babygirl. I love you.”

The two didn’t show up to the gala together as fans likely anticipated they would, but it’s nice to see Jordan showing his girl some love regardless.

Harvey and Jordan confirmed dating rumors at the start of 2021 and they’ve been giving us #couplesgoals since. The two aren’t shy when it comes to PDA and publicly declaring their love for one another. Whether it’s a short and sweet birthday message or giving an extravagant gift, the couple always make their fans swoon.

Wondering the secret to keeping their public relationship strong?

“Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” she told Popsugar. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”

I know that’s right, Lori! We stan a healthy love and hope to see more where that came from.