Method Man Gets Candid About Living With Depression: 'It Never Really Goes Away'

Getty

Rapper Method Man often makes headlines for his timeless looks, but this time, the rapper is sparking a conversation about depression. The 53-year-old recently spoke with fellow artist Fat Joe on his new Starz series Fat Joe Talks about how he copes with bouts of depression.

The conversation began with the artist discussing the importance of checking up on your loved ones, especially when they come to mind.

“The point I’m trying to make is every now and then when you get a thought like, ‘Damn, I wonder what this person’s doing,’ act on it,” said Method Man. “Call them, see how they doing or find some way to get in contact with them. It never hurts. You have no idea how much that could mean to them.”

The conversation then segued to depression and how the Wu-Tang Clan member deals with it.

“It never really goes away,” he said. “You have, like I said, I have bouts with it and things.”

Also known as Clifford Smith, Method Man then expanded on the importance of showing your people love, citing an example of someone in his life who did that and the positive impact it had on him.

“And Dave saw that, and he just sent me a beautiful text message… and it spoke to me, big time,” he said. “And all I could put was, ‘All of this,’ with a heart emoji. I don’t even get heart emojis son but yeah.”

The actor also shared that he’s writing a memoir about his life. Fat Joe then followed up asking what the tentative memoir title would be.

“It might be, ‘Bring The Pain,’ because there’s a lot of that,” he said.

Method Man has been visible in the media recently, he has appeared on the Tamron Hall Show. Fans were surprised when he told Hall that he doesn’t love being considered a “sex symbol.”

“Imma show it off while I still got it, but here’s the thing, right? I love the admiration. I love it. Does it get awkward at times? Absolutely! Sometimes you just want to blend in with everybody else and I’m that type of person,” he admitted.