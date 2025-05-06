The 2025 Met Gala Was A Family Affair For Diana Ross And Her Children

Getty

Diana Ross hasn’t been to the Met Gala since 2003 but stepped out this year. She ended up shutting down the carpet in a massive 18-foot shawl embroidered with her kids’ and grandkids’ names. The legendary singer attended the event with two of her five children, Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala on May 05, 2025 in New York City.

When actress La La Anthony, one of Vogue’s red carpet hosts for the evening, asked the 81-year-old whether she planned to shut down the red carpet, she said her attendance was last minute, and her son Evan convinced her to go.

“It was not a plan, everything was really really last moment,” she said. “My son persuaded me because I’m actually on tour. He said, ‘Mom, you’ve gotta go,’ she added.

Evan Ross and Diana Ross attend the 2025 Met Gala on May 05, 2025 in New York City.

When Anthony asked Evan how he felt about being at the event with his mom, he replied, “Very excited. She’s the best thing of all time.”

He added, “She is the Met ball.”

During one of fashion’s biggest nights, the iconic Ms. Ross showed up in a white crystal-embellished gown with an 18-foot shawl she designed. The singer also revealed during the night that the cape had a sentimental touch as it was embroidered with the names of all her children and grandchildren. The former Supremes singer has five children and eight grandchildren.

Ellis Ross showed up to the event later in a pink and red tailored suit and spent some time chatting with Anthony. After getting into her outfit details, the Power actress pivoted the conversation to her mom and her grand entrance to the event. When Diana was last at the Met Gala in 2003, Tracee was by her side.

“I told her [Diana] was she planning to shut down the whole carpet down?” Anthony said to Tracee.

The Black-ish star responded, “What I explain to people is that my mother stops time. Obviously, it stops when you look at her, and when she shows up somewhere like this, because she never comes out. It’s a showstopper.”

In addition to Evan and Tracee, the “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” singer is also the mother to Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Chudney Ross, and Ross Arne Naess.