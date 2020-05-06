5 Mental, Physical & Spiritual Health Resources Every Black Woman Should Know About

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the second edition of our upcoming ESSENCE Wellness House virtual summit will focus largely on how you can continue managing your well-being as our nation approaches the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ESSENCE Wellness House is back! Join Taraji. P. Henson, DaShaun Johnson, Kierra Sheard, Dr. Ayanna Abrams & more.
Knowing where you can go to get support, advice or treatment when faced with mental, physical or spiritual health issues is crucial. Whether it’s an online resource, a hotline you can call, a session you can attend or some other form of help, many who’ve gone through tough times that took a toll on their well-have noted that these types of resources proved to be their saving grace.
If you’re looking for a resource like this or know someone who is, please know that they are available, accessible and waiting to hear from you to help you begin your journey to healing.
Scroll down to learn about five mental, physical and spiritual health resources every Black woman should know about.
01
Cause We Care Foundation
The Cause We Care Foundation was founded in 2007 for the purpose of empowering single mothers and children living in poverty in our community. LEARN MORE
02
Silence The Shame Organization
Silence the Shame is a nonprofit organization that focuses on education and awareness around mental health. Through the community conversations, compelling content and outreach programs, we aim to normalize the conversation, peel back the layers of shame, eliminate the stigma and provide support for mental well-being. LEARN MORE
03
The H.O.P.E Center
The HOPE (Healing On Purpose and Evolving) Center is the manifestation of Senior Pastor Michael A. Walrond’s vision, to effectively support the vast mental health needs of the parishioners of First Corinthian Baptist Church, and the Harlem community at large. The center seeks to minimize the stigma shrouded around communities of color when seeking mental health services.
04
The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation
The Boris Lawerence Henson Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 2018 by Taraji P. Henson and led by Executive Director, Tracie Jade Jenkins. The foundation is named in honor of Ms. Henson’s father, Boris Lawrence Henson, who suffered with mental health challenges as a result of his tour of duty in the Vietnam War. We are committed to changing the perception of mental illness in the African-American community by encouraging those who suffer with this debilitating illness to get the help they need. LEARN MORE
05
Turn The Light On Movement
Created by Dr. Anita Phillips, the The Turn The Light On Movement is an initiative that aims to
illuminate the intersection of mental health, culture, and faith. LEARN MORE