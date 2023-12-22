5 Hacks For Black Women Battling Mental Fatigue

Getty Images

Do you feel like your mind is always on go? You wake up, get dressed, head to work, come home, eat, sleep, and then repeat, over and over again. You try to incorporate moments of stillness at your convenience, but it hasn’t worked and is easily overshadowed by a text, email, or most importantly, your own intrusive thoughts. You’re exhausted.

Taking inventory of how you feel is necessary, meaning being able to name your emotions and asking yourself “why?” Intentionally meeting yourself where you are without any expectations is the cure for mental fatigue and growth.

The groundwork of actively paying attention to ourselves starts from the inside out. Being mindful of what we put in our body, how we speak to ourselves, especially when we’re upset, sad or confused is important.

So how do we recharge when things get overwhelming and chaotic? The answer is to unplug from what you’re used to. Create new patterns incrementally. Get to know yourself on a deeper level. This path starts with a change of consummation and scenery, literally and figuratively.

Here are a few tips to reach beyond the surface and mentally release.

Take Deep Breaths

The breath is a natural source of energy, and just like clogged arteries, if there isn’t a consistent flow, a buildup will form. We breathe without thinking about it, and with much entitlement that each breath is promised. Black women have been taught to hold their tongue, hide their voice, erase their stories, and disconnect from their breath. However, breath is the one thing we desperately need, yet often disregard and underestimate.

Sit Still and Feel Your Heartbeat

Stop moving. Sit still. Feel your heartbeat. The act of acknowledging the hard work that your organs perform daily to keep your body moving fosters an abundance of gratitude. Too often, we prioritize “rest” and “sleep,” but no one talks about the importance of keeping your mind from racing. It’s important to remember you have all you need in any moment to be free, to reconnect, to find your footing. Name what you’re grateful for.

Admire Nature

The saying “Stop and smell the roses” makes more sense as time goes on. Take time to admire the beauty in this world. Nature teaches one of the greatest lessons about self-care and that is it’s all process. Things take time and it’s worth it to enjoy the journey because the outcome is inevitable. There’s no need to rush, overcompensate, overexplain, or overwork yourself. When we are exhausted, drained and worn out it’s because we’ve deprived ourselves of learning, creating, and using life as our muse. Nature reminds us that life is precious, fragile, hopeful and continuous.

Listen and Give Thanks

No matter what we’re going through, it could be worse. I know that may be an unpopular opinion, but amid wanting to validate how you feel, recognize that it’s a privilege to be able to have a life to manage. It always helps to know what you are thankful for despite not having the energy to show up for yourself in the capacity that you’d prefer. There is strength in knowing when to listen and how to listen to what your mind needs. If you take the time intentionally enough, you’ll provide a safe space to come back to whenever you need it.

Show up and Extend Grace

Though this world is idolizing hyper productivity and mediocracy alike, it’s time to actively normalize the grey area that lies in between. Most times our mental fatigue isn’t linear and can be triggered by many different things. It’s okay to say “no” and mean it. It’s okay to give yourself credit for the simple things like getting out of bed, writing a paragraph, and connecting with loved ones who have been on your mind. Normalize letting go of hefty expectations and realize that to love yourself thoroughly in the in between times is all you really need. That is the essence of life.