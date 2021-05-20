Outdoor Must-Haves For Any Memorial Day Celebration

Memorial Day is quickly approaching and though celebrations may be smaller this year, there’s plenty of backyard fun to be enjoyed to kick off the unofficial start to summer.

We caught up with Leslie’s, a popular source for anything backyard fun or pool related, and they offered a few tips on throwing the perfect backyard bash:

For starters, If you want your party to go down in the history books, it’s important to add as many unique touches as possible to your backyard to make it feel like a special experience.

As nice as it is to relax during parties, it’s also important to find time for fun. For those with a competitive itch, pool sports will surely scratch that spot. From the classic pool basketball hoop to a fun pool football game, to a floating pong game, you can play hard for bragging rights.

One of the most vital aspects of relaxation is comfortable furniture. The right patio set or chair can be just what you need to let some of your—and your guests—stresses melt away.

Take a look at our must-haves for the best Memorial Day celebration with friends and family.

