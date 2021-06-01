Instagram

Before you fall too deeply back into the rat race now that the extended weekend is over, we’re taking a look at the way some of our favorites celebrated the Memorial Day holiday. It’s the unofficial start to summer, so there were only a few ways to celebrate: barbecue, boisterous fun and bikinis. The latter was very much embraced by celebrity women who exemplified body confidence at pools, the beach and simply in their backyards, sharing images and videos of themselves feeling fine in some super chic swimwear. Sheryl Lee Ralph led the charge, with the 64-year-old actress strutting by the pool while on vacation looking amazing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheryl Lee Ralph (@thesherylleeralph)

Ciara looked stylish in a very fun swimsuit that merged a snakeskin bikini top with a black cover-up dress. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Singer SZA posed in a strappy black swimsuit while getting beautified. It’s safe to say sis wasn’t on her way to cannonball into a body of water — but she did serve body!

Angela Simmons has a number of swimsuits to jump in and out of as she vacays and soaks up the sun rays. She recently released a capsule collections of 12 swimsuits with Vanity Couture. She wore one of them while hanging out on a boat during the holiday weekend. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons)

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams temporarily traded in her ATL peach for a peach bikini as she enjoyed some time off in the sun. View this post on Instagram A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real)

Ayesha Curry and husband Stephen enjoyed a trip as a couple to Cabo San Lucas. The two, who work hard, played hard. This was especially true of Ayesha, who ate well and enjoyed time in the water, looking happy and lovely.

Taraji showed all of us the essentials to pack when preparing for a one-of-kind trip during the holiday weekend: a staycation! She showed off her sun-kissed skin in her stunning backyard. View this post on Instagram A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson)

Mary J. Blige wasn’t frolicking in the sand in this metal corset, statement jewelry and bikini bottom. The queen of hip-hop soul promoted her new Sun Goddess wine by sharing a photo this weekend of her looking very much like the sun goddess she is. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige)

No one does body confidence better and lives in a bikini more than Ashanti. Back from her recent travels to Nairobi, the beauty took a dip in the pool in a fun Fendi bikini.