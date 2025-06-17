Mele Melton Turned A Life Pivot Into GAIA Supperclub — D.C.’s Newest Black-Owned Fine Dining Escape

Cameron Whitman

If you walk into GAIA Supperclub on any given evening, you’ll find Mele Melton doing what she does best: making sure everyone feels at home (and looking absolutely fabulous in the process).

It’s a skill that was instilled in her through her Ethiopian family traditions, and then later refined through their hospitality businesses that she’s been perfecting since childhood. Though, let her tell it, the path from working at her mother’s bookstore in Addis Ababa to co-owning one of D.C.’s most ambitious new dining concepts wasn’t exactly linear.

Today, that same passion for hospitality mixed with her entrepreneurial spirit has landed her in downtown Washington D.C. as co-founder of GAIA Supperclub. The restaurant (and yep, you guessed it — club), located at 1025 Vermont Avenue NW, takes aim at something the city’s dining scene has been missing for far too long: a Black-owned establishment that fuses fine dining with world-class entertainment.

Now one may think, with no background in nightlife or the restaurant industry, how did Melton make this jump? Well, she did what Black women typically do, and that’s literally everything — using her grit, passion and talent on the road less traveled to restaurant ownership. She built a successful banking career in the U.S., but hospitality was always in her blood. As she puts it: “I’ve always been surrounded by entrepreneurship. Back in Ethiopia, my family owned a franchise of jewelry stores and a boutique hotel, and I grew up working the register at my mother’s bookstore—reading novels between customers,” she shares. “Even after moving to the U.S. and building a career in banking and finance, hospitality never left me. It’s always been in my blood. I’ve always had a passion for creating spaces where people feel seen, connected, and completely at home.”

Her path to GAIA began during a major life transition. “After my divorce, I had to ask myself, ‘What now?’ That moment forced me to reflect on who I wanted to become and what kind of legacy I hoped to leave behind. I knew I was being called to create something meaningful—on my own terms.” That moment of uncertainty became the foundation for something bigger.

Melton partnered with Wayne Johnson and Tony Perry, two nightlife impresarios who had already transformed D.C.’s after-dark culture. Heard of Saint Yves? That’s them. Abigail? Yep, them too. And if you have a pulse and social media, you know about Llamabar Cafe, and they’re the masterminds behind that concept as well. The trio are a match made in business heaven, bringing their collective complementary strengths to GAIA, which includes Johnson and Perry’s proven track record in D.C. nightlife, combined with Melton’s 20+ years of international hospitality experience across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Now, onto the restaurant itself. The menu is good — damn good. And it reflects the global perspective of Melton and her business partners. Diners can choose from Mediterranean style bronzino, salmon lollipops, crispy Latin brussel sprouts, and chicken wings alongside the showstopping gold-flaked chicken nuggets. The concept draws inspiration from iconic dining experiences in places like Mykonos, Dubai, and Saint-Tropez, but with a distinctly D.C. energy.

Naturally, GAIA has had its growing pains too. For example, getting GAIA off the ground required significant personal investment from Melton, especially when traditional funding sources fell through. “I signed the lease. I didn’t have investors yet—just a vision. People kept promising support, but the follow-through wasn’t there. I finally told myself, ‘If I have to fund this on my own, I will.’ I believed in the dream. Thankfully, I eventually connected with partners who saw the vision just as clearly and were ready to build something extraordinary alongside me.”

Her determination reflects what many Black entrepreneurs face when launching ambitious fine dining concepts. Rather than compromise her vision or walk away, Melton found a way to make it happen on her own terms. Like I said earlier, Black women doing what Black women do best.

When the dream finally became a reality, they hit the ground running. The restaurant’s design comes from D.C.-based Drummond Projects, creating a space that supports the founders’ vision of combining intimate dining with larger entertainment experiences, and I must admit, it’s quite stunning (but if you know anything about Jimmie Drummonds and his design aesthetic, he nails it every time). Operating Tuesday through Sunday from 5 pm to 1 am, GAIA positions itself as both a restaurant and supper club, and it’s safe to say it’s become a frontrunner as one of D.C.’s best new spots. It’s grown, sexy and you just might spot your next boo (or two), if you come around here often enough.

But it’s Melton’s passion for cultural connection that runs deeper than just the restaurant business. Through her foundation, she worked with embassies and thousands of kids to help them experience the world beyond their immediate surroundings. “Everything I’ve done—whether through hospitality, storytelling, or my work with the Culturfied Foundation—has been about connecting people: to culture, to each other, and to something bigger than themselves. At one point, I even tried to launch a travel show. I wanted to be the Black girl version of Anthony Bourdain—traveling the world, sharing food, stories, and culture from a global lens.”

When that project didn’t work out, GAIA became her vehicle for bringing together all those interests. “In the end, GAIA became my way to bring all of that passion into one room — good food, storytelling, and community under one roof.”

Like many new restaurants, GAIA’s early challenges have popped up on social media—from service hiccups to food preparation issues. These growing pains are common in the restaurant industry, especially for establishments with ambitious concepts. The team is working through these early adjustments while maintaining their vision for what GAIA can become.

The restaurant arrives at an important time for D.C.’s dining landscape. The city has seen tremendous growth in its restaurant scene over the past decade, and GAIA adds to a growing number of Black-owned establishments making their mark in the fine dining category. The combination of Johnson and Perry’s nightlife expertise with Melton’s international hospitality background creates a unique perspective on what upscale dining can look like in the nation’s capital, and it’s honestly refreshing to see as someone who has seen the evolution of D.C. nightlife over the past two decades.

If you need a boost to kickstart your next goal, let Melton’s story be the one that inspires you. Her journey from childhood in Ethiopia through banking to restaurant co-ownership shows the power of staying connected to your core passions, even when life takes unexpected turns. Not to mention, professional reinvention can happen at any stage of life.

“GAIA is the culmination of all of that. It’s where every part of my journey—my heritage, my hustle, my reinvention—comes together in one space. It’s not just a restaurant. It’s an experience, a love letter to culture, and a home for connection,” Melton says.

While just a few months in, there’s a lot still in store for GAIA, with lofty goals from Melton and her business partners. But for now, if you’re looking for good vibes, good eats, and an even better crowd, GAIA (named after the mother goddess in Greek mythology) stands as proof of their mission to create spaces where people feel at home.