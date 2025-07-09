Mel B Marries Longtime Love Rory McPhee in London

Mel B/Instagram

Spice Girl Mel B is a reminder that the third time can be a charm–the singer married hairdresser Rory McPhee on Saturday, July 5th. The glitz and glam wedding took place at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, England. For the record, that’s the same exclusive cathedral where Princess Diana and Prince Charles were married in 1981.

The singer looked every bit of classy in a white wedding gown with transparent tulle sleeves and pearls, a long trailing veil, and white pumps. She also rocked her gold-highlighted natural curls on her big day.

“❤️ 05.07.25,” she wrote in a caption under an image of herself and McPhee on their wedding day.

The America’s Got Talent judge also posted another image with her back facing the camera so we can see the “just married” written on the back of her dress.

“MARRIED ❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned the picture.

The Spice Girl, 50, has been dating her now husband, 37, for some time. In 2022, she told Hello! That he’s the first partner her former bandmates approved of.

“It’s really special to me that they like Rory so much, because they’ve never liked any of my boyfriends and they’ve been quite clear about that,” she said.

The former band member was previously married to backing dancer Jimmy Gulzar and film producer Stephen Belafonte. The artist, also known as Melanie Janine Brown, also has a child with actor Eddie Murphy.

While other Spice Girls Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, and Melanie C, didn’t attend the wedding, Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) was present and Beckham (Posh Spice) sent love and congratulations via Instagram.

“Sending love to you @officialmelb! @rorymcphee is a very lucky man! Xx,” she wrote.

Melanie C, also known as Sporty Spice, also sent her love on Instagram. The singer said she was “so so happy for you both” and “beyond gutted” that she couldn’t be there for the wedding. “Excited to celebrate with you really soon!” she added.

Brown wrote about her partner in her memoir Brutally Honest, sharing that he was her cousin’s best friend and knew her family before they became an item.

“He was kind, he was considerate,” she wrote. “A hairdresser who worked between his family’s salon in Leeds, high-profile clients in London, and as a mentor and trainer for young hairdressers.”

Mel B has also been a client of McPhee’s as he did her hair for the Spice Girls’ 2019 tour. They began living together during the COVID-19 pandemic and got engaged in 2022. In her memoir, the 50-year-old admitted she hasn’t had the best choice in men but believes this time she got it right.

“Okay, yes, I’m not known for the choices I make when it comes to men, but down to my core I knew that I had found a good and decent man with morals,” Brown wrote. “A man I am allowing myself to trust, though I still have a way to go.”

Congratulations to our very own Scary Spice, and we wish her the best on this new journey!