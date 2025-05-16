Mel B Shares Details About Her 'Flourishing' Co-Parenting Relationship With Eddie Murphy

Getty

Eddie Murphy and Mel B didn’t always have the most seamless co-parenting relationship, but they proved that things can improve.

While speaking with US Weekly, the former Spice Girl shared that their co-parenting relationship has flourished. The actor and singer have one child together named Angel Iris Murphy, 18, who goes by he/him pronouns.

“I think being in the kind of [situation] that I was in, it was hard for me to step out and have that relationship [with Eddie] flourish,” the America’s Got Talent host explained, referring to her past struggles with PTSD and control issues. “I managed to do it bit by bit.”

Mel B also commended the Coming to America actor for being a present father to their son despite having multiple kids.

“Angel is coming over [to Murphy’s house]. They spend time together. They go on holiday together. He has [10] kids and he’s a proper father.”

Murphy and Mel B dated in 2006 and had Angel by 2007, four months after ending their romance. In her 2018 memoir, Brutally Honest, she called the actor the “love of my life.” However, things went sour when they had public disputes over paternity and the financial support of their child.

Healthy co-parenting relationships can increase the odds of children thriving, and Angel seems to be doing just that, according to the singer. He is currently into “art and Japanese culture” and carving out his lane outside entertainment.

“He went to Japan last year with his girlfriend and just embraced the whole Japanese vibe,” Brown said. “[Angel] speaks fluent Japanese, and he knows exactly what he wants to do and where he wants to go.”

Murphy has ten children with five different women and is currently married to Paige Butcher. The couple married in 2024 and share two of Murphy’s ten children. Mel B also has two daughters, Phoenix, 26, and Madison, 13.