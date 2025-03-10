Op-Ed: Meghan Markle's New Show Is Not For You

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is in her element in her new show, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix, and it’s driving people nuts. I say, let them spiral.

Since the series premiered on March 4, and quickly was greenlit for a second season, folks have criticized the program. Accusing it of being pretentious, an ego trip, and lacking depth. I could respect those criticisms if not for the fact that they started rolling in when the trailer dropped, long before the series was released. People were going to call it bland no matter what. So even if Meghan juggled citruses before dehydrating them while hopping on one leg, some were going to give her hell no matter what. They’re simply not a fan.

And others are just hopping on the bandwagon because she’s the trending conversation, and they want to get in on it. That said, my explore page has been filled with clips of people making fun of her show on Instagram, including one content creator pouring store-bought foods into jars pretending they’re homemade, and labeling them, as Meghan does on the program. She’s been accused of trying too hard to be relatable and somehow of feeling too extra at the same time. Of inviting friends in and having “awkward” interactions with them. Of struggling with small talk on her feet. Of being dry.

When I watched, admittedly, I wasn’t necessarily engrossed beyond belief. But then again, I can’t tell you a lifestyle series that takes my attention and keeps it 100 percent. But like those shows, I enjoy how light and warm the series is. I like the colors and the music. I love to see her beautiful home, moments of her, and the viewer, learning from the chefs who enter her kitchen, and even the unexpected moments, like her playing mahjong with her friends. And overall, the episodes go by so fast, the series ends up being something you run through relatively quickly. There isn’t enough to be a problem. It’s harmless.

Most of all, I like how carefree she seems. It’s been a while since Meghan was consistently in the public eye, and when she was, she had an experience none of us can connect to or even imagine. She was a member of the Royal Family, attempting to have an impact while carrying out official duties in the U.K. and internationally, and representing a new chapter, one that was supposed to better mirror a more diverse society, for the Royals. But she was miserable.

From the minute she was introduced as Prince Harry’s fiancée, she was ripped apart, with enough racism thrown her way due to her biracialy identity and LA beginnings (Remember the MailOnline’s “(Almost) Straight Outta Compton” crap headline?) that Prince Harry’s team had to put out a rare statement at the time, in her defense. She would later divulge that she never felt protected by Buckingham Palace. She was villainized in the press and often compared to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. She said she felt silenced, that her family was unprotected (both her son and the media’s hounding of her parents), and her mental health took a significant hit. So much so, she tried to go to Palace officials to be checked into a hospital because she was suicidal, and was told it wouldn’t be good for the Royal Family’s image. They stepped down from their duties and left the U.K. in 2020.

She has been through it. And in order to be with her husband, she had to give up a lot. He also, eventually, had to give up a great deal, pretty much everything, just for the family to find some peace and calm in Los Angeles. So, if sis wants to show me how to take store-bought flowers and make them into my own fancy-schmancy creation because my friends are coming by to kiki, I will support.

The way I see it, With Love, Meghan, is not for you. It’s not for “fans.” It’s for Meghan. It’s an opportunity for her to return to the things she genuinely loved before we all knew her as the Duchess of Sussex. And I don’t want to hear anything about her being a wannabe Martha Stewart. Because what are the credentials to be a lifestyle expert? (And I’m considered one!) Stewart didn’t study anything. She just had a strong knack for hosting, cooking, and decorating, and with great business acumen, was able to catapult that into a catering business, cookbooks, and eventually, the Martha Stewart Living empire. Despite what people think, lifestyle is nothing new to Meghan. She had a blog, The Tig, that dug into food, travel, beauty and fashion, and it was quite popular while she was a star on Suits. She gave up the site when she was preparing to marry Prince Harry. And we here at ESSENCE have already talked about Black women’s influence on all things lifestyle, from Lena Richard to B. Smith. Not everyone is trying to be Martha or Ina, chile.

Whether she’s making creamer from scratch, trying to make a vegetable platter alluring, putting together a “manwich” for a producer or a balloon arch and party bags for kids, she truly seems like she’s having a good time. It doesn’t have to be profound. I don’t need to hear anything deep to enjoy it (though I appreciate some of the backstories offered by her and guests), because it’s not trying to be that. No other show centered around lifestyle and entertaining is expected to be that, so why are we expecting the most from her? She’s been overexposed and muted by others, and now she wants to present herself the way she wants. You don’t have to get it or believe it.

With Love, Meghan is her opportunity to get back to the things that brought her joy before she upended her life for love (including her many friends she missed in LA), and if she can make a living from doing it, I’m here for it. The show is not here to bother anybody. It’s a peaceful look at her joy in simply hosting her friends, feeding people she loves and creating beauty around her. Why that makes people so upset, I don’t know. But that’s not Meghan’s problem. She’s in her soft life era and as I watch so many Black women who’ve gone through a lot fight for the opportunity to live more delicate, happier, and with less effort and more satisfaction, I can’t do anything but be happy for her. She’s seemingly in a good place, with her flowers, fabulous seasoning cabinet, dog, family, and friends. And you don’t have to like it, because it’s not for or about you.