Megan Thee Stallion Launches Tequila Brand, Chicas Divertidas, Just In Time For Her 30th Birthday

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is officially part of the spirits industry! The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist and entrepreneur recently introduced her new tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas, which includes two premium offerings: Blanco and Reposado.

Chicas Divertidas is timed to coincide with Megan’s 30th birthday. The refined tequila is crafted from single-source, 100% Blue Weber agave, harvested at peak maturity from the red volcanic highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. The tequila is produced at Casa Centinela (NOM 1140), a distillery preserving tradition since 1904; it benefits from the region’s rich terroir of volcanic soil and a cooler climate, yielding a naturally sweeter agave. The piñas are cooked in traditional masonry ovens and distilled in premium copper stills, producing authentic and flavorful juice.

Blanco, the ultimate pass-and-pour spirit, features a pure and delicately sweet liquid with citrus notes and herbal hints of rosemary and green tea that harmonize in a silky-smooth finish.

“As someone who values good vibes and great memories, I knew I wanted to create a tequila that was designed to be shared and savored with my Hotties,” Megan said. “Smooth, sultry, and premium. This process has been years in the making, and I’m so proud to take this next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and launch this brand. I know the Hotties are ready, it’s time to give them a drink made by me! I’m excited to share this labor of love with you all and hope you are inspired to enter your CHICAS ERA!”

The slender and curvaceous bottle design is inspired by the seductive yet deadly Angel’s Trumpet, a flower known for its bold colors and striking appearance. With a unique look, each bottle features cuts and grooves inspired by the agave plant and gradient hues of orange, pink, red, and purple. A dagger-pierced heart crowns the bottle, encapsulating the brand’s essence: keep it cute, classy, and cutthroat, akin to the artist’s brand and persona.

Chicas Divertidas Blanco and Reposado are sold in 750ml bottles at 40% ABV. The bottles are available for pre-order at ChicasDivertidasTequila.com and ReserveBar.com. They will also be offered in limited quantities at select U.S. retailers, with an SRP of $70.00 and $80.00, respectively.

For more information on Chicas Divertidas, visit chicasdivertidastequila.com or follow @ChicasDivertidasTequila on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, as well as @ChicasDvrtds on X.