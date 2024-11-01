Megan Thee Stallion Reflects On Taking Her Mother Off Life Support In New Documentary: 'She Wouldn't Have Wanted To Stay Like This'

Getty

Megan Thee Stallion’s new documentary now airing on Prime Video; Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words has been a hot topic of conversation on the internet. While focus has been on the rapper’s saga with Tory Lanez, she also discusses another important topic; taking her late mother Holly Thomas off life support. Thomas died in March 2019 from a brain tumor, leaving the rapper without any living parents. The rapper also lost her father Joseph Pete Jr. when she was in the ninth grade.

“They had to put her under. She was just brain dead,” Megan said in the documentary. “So I stayed up there every day. I was spending the night at the hospital. I just was praying that she could shake back from it.”

Sadly, Thomas, who was also the Savage rapper’s first manager, didn’t pull through.

“Once I realized she wasn’t coming back, I was just like, ‘Damn, I can’t keep her like this.’ Because I know she wouldn’t have wanted to stay like this,” Megan recalls through tears. “So I had to make the decision to pull the plug, and she just passed the next day.”

The artist powered through despite experiencing immense grief and was back on the stage performing three weeks after Holly died.

“Ya’ll know that 2019 has been really tough for me. I don’t wanna cancel none of my shows, and I didn’t want to stop going, because that’s not what my mama would want me to do,” she said from the stage in a clip from the documentary. “She was my number one fan, through all the ass-shakin’ and cussin’.”

The HISS rapper has been open about the impact losing her mom had on her mental health. That grief was compounded by the series of events that took place after the 29-year-old was shot by Tory Lanez. The shooting took place in 2020 and Lanez was sentenced to ten years in 2023.

“When my mama passed away, I think I really forgot who I was and I lost a lot of confidence,” she said. “I was so used to my mama telling me what to do and when life started getting crazy I didn’t have her.”

At the documentary’s Los Angeles premiere, Megan gave a shout out to her mother giving her credit for the woman she has evolved into.

“I wouldn’t be the woman I am today without Holly Thomas,” she told the crowd. “So mommy, I love you.”