Meg The WAG: Megan Thee Stallion Was Courtside For Boyfriend Klay Thompson’s NBA Preseason Game

Candice Ward/Getty Images

Naysayers who thought Megan Thee Stallion and NBA star Klay Thompson wouldn’t last long may have to eat their words. Not only are the couple still in a love bubble, but Meg is also chummy with the Dallas Mavericks player’s mom, Julie Thompson.

Meg and her potential future mother-in-law were sat next to one another court side at a recent preseason game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers. Meeting the parents is usually a sign that the relationship is progressing in the right direction.

Thompson, 35, and the rapper, also known as Megan Pete, 30, soft-launched their relationship in July to the surprise of fans on both sides. That same month, the doting couple made their public debut at the rapper’s Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala on July 16 at Gotham Hall in New York City.

Despite their relationship being relatively new, it’s been no holds barred when it comes to the PDA. The five-time All-Star and NBA champ was the first to shake up the internet with the news posting Meg in multiple images that were part of a carousel.

Over the months, we’ve seen the new couple become exercise buddies, sharing sweet, sweaty moments from their joint workouts at the gym. The rapper is also generous enough to give supportive fans snippets of their love life, such as making catfish and spaghetti for Thompson, snuggling up at home, and going on a golf date.

Fans are noticing that the artist is glowing differently this time around compared to previous relationships. On the red carpet for her event in July, Meg opened up to Page Six about how she feels about the NBA vet.

“I have never dated somebody so kind,” she said. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

She continued, “I just never dated somebody like him before, and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.”

Thompson also sang the beauty’s praises while chatting with Us Weekly, telling them what an honor it was to be by her side.

“It feels incredible because Megan is such a special person, and she inspires so many around the world,” Thompson said. “I’ve seen it firsthand.”