Hot Girl House! Megan Thee Stallion And Klay Thompson Just Bought A Dream Home Together

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 16: Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are seen on July 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

The saying goes that you don’t truly know someone until you live with them. Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are getting to know one another on a deeper level, as it seems they may be moving in together. The couple has the internet in a frenzy after the “Lover Girl” rapper posted a carousel of images on Wednesday (Oct. 29) with the first one being an image of them making a heart with their hands while holding keys in front of a sprawling home.

“📸dump,” she titled the post.

The photo alludes to the couple buying a home together, which is usually an indicator that the relationship is getting pretty serious. There was an influx of positive responses to Meg’s subtle announcement in the comment section, with fans showing support for her presumably nesting with her NBA love.

“So where can I send a housewarming gift lol 😂” one fan commented. While another remarked, “She said she made that house a home… she be cooking for him daily… yall the signs were THERE!!!”

It’s unclear when exactly the three-time Grammy-award-winning artist began dating the four-time NBA champion, but they soft-launched their relationship in July. Thompson snuck a photo of him kissing Meg into an Instagram photo dump, and soon after, they hard-launched their love at Megan’s Pete and Thomas Foundation gala.

Since then, the two have been giving the fans what they want—lover girl content that consists of working out together, cooking, golfing, boat riding, dinner dates, and all the things regular couples do together, despite them being celebs. And during a recent date night outing, the baller referred to the star as Megan Pete Thompson. We love to hear it!

Megan has had a couple of public relationships, but this one might be different, according to the “Hot Girl Summer” artist.

“I have never dated somebody so kind,” she told Page Six back in July. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

Considering Thompson is showing all 32 teeth in most of their pictures together, they seem equally content.

Another milestone the couple hit recently was meeting the parents. She was pictured sitting courtside with Thompson’s mom during a recent preseason game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers. With that said, fans think she may have found her forever love, but we’ll just have to wait and see if this is her fairytale ending.