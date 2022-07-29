Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off The Moves That Keep Her Toned, Fit And Fine In ‘Hottie Bootcamp’ Video

Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Megan Thee Stallion is dishing on how she’s achieving her “body-ody” goals.

In a recent video posted to her Instagram account, the 27-year-old femcee is seen showcasing a series of strength training exercises, along with some colorful workout gear, as she prioritizes her fitness routine.

The “Savage” rapper captioned the post, “Goodmorningggg hotties ITS A NEW WEEK ! PERFECT CHANCE TO GET BACK TO HOTTIE BOOT CAMP 🔥🔥🔥”

“I want the hotties that wanna jump on hottie bootcamp to tag me in yalls work out videos for the next ten days and let’s keep each other motivated to stay consistent 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 ps would y’all wanna see a HOTGIRL @nike work out collection 👀 I would have us looking 🔥🔥🔥 in the gym 😂,” she told fans.

Sporting the brand’s gear in volt, her first workout included a set of kettlebell exercises, which included high pulls and deadlifts. These are especially effective when looking to activate your largest lower body muscles, increase core strength, and improve your posture.

To follow, she switched outfits, wearing a black short sleeve shirt and black shorts with slits on the side to take on a full-body workout.

While at the gym, the self-proclaimed “Hot Girl” rolled out the mats and began performing a series of sit-ups, along with two glute bridge variations. This included arm presses and a set with tricep extensions — all while in a glute bridge position for extra abdominal burn.

She continued her workout at the cable machine where she did low and high cable pulls, following up by completing a round of quadruped fire hydrants. This bodyweight exercise is perfect for targeting the gluteus maximus and helping with back pain, according to Healthline.

For the ultimate finisher, she headed to the Stairmaster in a body-hugging, one-piece Nike set. While some may find the Stairmaster to be a bit intimidating, take it from Megan that it can be of great benefit when looking to strengthen and tone your thighs, legs as a whole, and your butt.

To complete her routine, the star reached for resistance bands to do clamshell exercises, which strengthen the hips, glutes and pelvis while giving your derrière its desired perkiness.

The “Pressurelicious” rapper is known for bringing her fans along for her Hottie Bootcamp journey. Her latest regimen is yet another reason to put on workout gear that makes you feel most confident and have a little more fun while reaching your fitness goals.