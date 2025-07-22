Megan Thee Stallion And Klay Thompson Hit The Gym Together In Adorable Workout Video

Getty

Megan Thee Stallion and her NBA boo, Klay Thompson, still have the internet beaming over their newfound romance. They’re giving the people exactly what they want–snippets of their love to gush over–in a new video the rapper posted.

@theestallion Not I got him working out with no shoes on lol 🏋🏾‍♀️🏋🏽 ♬ BOA (Instrumental) – Megan Thee Stallion

The Mamushi rapper, 30, is known for her amusing exercise videos, in which she provides a voice-over narration while working out. Thompson, 34, jumped in the latest video to work out alongside his girl and even contributed to her voice-over with hilarious ad-libs.

“Not I got him working out with no shoes on lol 🏋🏾‍♀️🏋🏽 his lil commentary 😂” Megan captioned the video.

The two shared some PDA during the workout—-the NBA jokingly spotted the rapper while doing pull ups and also cutely wiped her sweat with a towel. Meg also helped her man stretch after exercising and the doting couple ended the video with a kiss.

Celebs like Taraji P. Henson and Tamar Braxton showed love in the comments of the video, hyping our girl up.

“I LOVE ALL OF THIS!!! 🖤🖤🖤😂😂😂🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” Henson wrote.

Braxton also gave her stamp of approval in the comment section writing, “ Sister 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 this is the one❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

The NBA player and award-winning rapper soft launched their relationship mid july on Instagram. Thoson shared a carousel of images, which included him kissing the Savage artist and holding her hand while on an island.

The two also made their first public debut at Megan’s annual Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala on July 16 at Gotham Hall in New York City.

On the red carpet of her event, she opened up to Page Six about how she feels about Thompson.

“I have never dated somebody so kind,” she said. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

She continued, “I just never dated somebody like him before, and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.”

The Mavericks star also had equally sweet things to say about his Houston hottie while on the red carpet. He told US Weekly he was “honored to be by her side.”

“Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person, and she inspires so many around the world. I’ve seen it firsthand. This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create a foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need,” he said.

Rooting for these two and hoping to see their relationship flourish as time goes on!