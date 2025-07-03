These 3 Easy Meals Helped Lizzo Drop Pounds And Stay Energized

Getty

Lizzo is the latest cover girl for Women’s Health magazine, and she’s showing off her new trim figure. The artist revealed how she achieved her weight loss goals, partially attributing it to eating three specific meals.

Those meals mainly comprise protein and vegetables, which is a known way to lose fat and build muscle, offered at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. For breakfast, the About Damn Time singer has two scrambled eggs, chicken sausage, and a cauliflower hash brown.

The instrumentalist revealed that her lunch consists of three options: a shredded Thai chicken salad, lettuce wraps stuffed with tuna, and sliced chicken breast.

Dinner, which Lizzo has before 5:00 PM, typically consists of turkey meatloaf with cauliflower mashed potatoes and green beans. If you’re wondering why the 37-year-old chooses to eat dinner so early, it’s due to a health condition she has.

“I have GERD [gastroesophageal reflux disease], so my body needs time to digest food before I go to sleep, so acid doesn’t roll up to my throat,” she told Women’s Health.

GERD is a chronic condition where stomach acid or bile flows back into the esophagus, the tube connecting the mouth and stomach. This backwash, also known as acid reflux, irritates the lining of your esophagus. Some symptoms include heartburn, difficulty swallowing, regurgitation, chest pain, and chronic cough.

Lizzo, also known as Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has experimented with various strategies to improve her health, including a brief period as a vegan. After being vegan for a year, she came to the conclusion that it wasn’t the healthiest option for her.

In the cover story, the artist said she “wasn’t getting the nutrients” she needed, and was primarily eating “bread, soy, cashew cheese, and meat substitutes.”

In January, Lizzo provided a detailed update on her weight loss progress, sharing that she had lowered her body mass index (BMI) by 10.5 points and lost 16% of her body fat since January 2023. Since the performer has continued to trim down since then, we can assume she’s further reduced those metrics since the year started.