Meagan Good Says She’s Ready To Be A Mom

Getty

Meagan Good will be a wife again soon, but the actress is also ready to be a first-time mom. During an interview with Scott Evans for his YouTube series House Guest, Good opened up about her desire to be a mom.

Evans asked the Harlem actress whether there are parallels between the character Camille she played on the show and her as a person. Good shared that her character made her realize there was a lot to investigate around her becoming a mother, which she desires. The actress also partially attributed her readiness for motherhood to her partner, actor Jonathan Majors, and expressed her excitement about starting the journey with him.

“I’m ready right now because I have so much fun with him and because I know that it’s not gonna become Groundhog’s Day,” the 43-year-old said. “I know that me and him are gonna be backpacking over here, and we gonna be over here producing this movie that I might be directing and he might be producing or he might be starring. Our kids are gonna be with us in Africa, wherever it is.”

She continued, “But I just know that even if we’re not moving around a lot, the way that we move, I really, really love and the way that we do life.”

Good and Majors announced their engagement in November while on the green carpet of the 2024 EBONY Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles. Before the engagement, the couple had been dating for over a year.

Evans asked where the actress sees herself five years from now. “A mom, hopefully of two. But that’s it,” the actress said while smiling. There’s nothing like welcoming a child into the world when you’re ready and in love and the actress seems to be ticking off both boxes. In a recent interview, she expressed how happy she is in this phase of her life.

“As crazy as, not even just this last year, the last few years have been for me, this is the happiest I’ve been in a long time. And it’s pretty wonderful,” said Good to AP News on January 22. “I’m just thankful for the journey and I’m thankful to be loved.”

We are here for Mommy Meagan and can’t wait to see her gracefully take on motherhood with her soon-to-be husband.