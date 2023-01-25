Meagan Good Says ‘Eye-Opening’ Conversations With Whoopi Goldberg Helped Her With Divorce

Meagan Good appeared on a recent episode of The View and talked about the key role Whoopi Goldberg played in helping her through her recent divorce from DeVon Franklin. Good and Goldberg have ties that date far back. They met over 30 years ago when the Think Like a Man actress was just starting her career and currently are co-stars on the Amazon Prime Video comedy, Harlem, preparing to return for Season 2.

During her visit, Good gave the co-hosts and viewers insight on her personal life post-divorce.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself. I’ve rediscovered myself in a lot of ways,” the 41-year-old said.

Franklin, 44, and Good were married for almost 10 years before filing for divorce in 2021. Both parties claimed no one was at fault and wished each other well in their new chapters.

Good retrospectively spoke of moments leading up to her divorce where the Oscar winner gave her some important perspectives necessary in her rediscovery.

“I gotta say again, Whoopi was very instrumental in that, because we had some really good conversations I needed to have that were illuminating for me and eye-opening for me,” she said.

Goldberg was married three times, saying I do in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, so she probably had some great advice to share with her co-star.

Sarah Shatz/Amazon Studios

Looking ahead, Good shared that she’s “really excited about what’s next,” adding, “I’m like, ‘All right, Lord, if you allowed it, what’s next, Dad?’ It’s exciting for me low-key. I feel like I get to start my life over in some ways and have a second chance at whatever’s supposed to be next.”

She continued, “I’m really embracing that, excited about it. I don’t know what to expect and that’s kind of amazing.”

The former couple dealt with a variety of things during their relationship, from criticism from the public as it relates to the “appropriateness” of the star’s wardrobe because of his work as a minister. Despite such backlash, they spent almost a decade together, often supporting one another publicly during this time. The two even published a book together titled The Wait in 2017, which ended up being a New York Times best seller.

In a joint statement, the former couple announced their split. “We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

Franklin also recently opened up about how he’s navigating life post-divorce via an episode of Red Table Talk.

“It changes everything…. I just bought a piece of property, first piece of property. In the contract: ‘DeVon Franklin, an unmarried man,'” the pastor and producer said. “I might’ve well broken down. Because I never saw this moment.”

He further explained that when he said “I do” to the actress, “there was never a moment when we were thinking ‘I don’t.'”

“So to live in the ‘I don’t,'” he added, “you don’t know what it’s like until you do.”