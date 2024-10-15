Tired Of Red Wine Teeth Stains? The McBride Sisters Have A Solution

Ask any wine enthusiast, and they’ll tell you that one of life’s greatest pleasures can be found in a bottle of red wine. But the greatest pains may be the red wine stains plaguing their teeth after indulging in a glass or two.

Like coffee, tea, dark colas, various sauces, and berries, red wine can have a not-so-bright effect on teeth. It only takes a few glasses—particularly of full-bodied wines that come in deep, inky, nearly purple hues—to later find your entire mouth painted crimson and your teeth looking dull and dark. Only adding to the annoyance of red wine-stained teeth, there are few remedies or methods of prevention to keep pearly whites from dimming beyond drinking with a straw or rinsing the mouth and brushing teeth shortly after consumption. That is, until now.

In a new partnership, McBride Sisters Collection has teamed up with Colgate Optic White to help wine lovers resolve the age-old issue of red wine teeth stains with their McBride Sisters Collection x Colgate Optic White Limited Edition Set, designed to help everyone “live life to the brightest.” The pens are powered by hydrogen peroxide, which leaves teeth looking visibly whiter with just one week of use.

“We’re epicureans. We love food and, of course, we love wine, and we love a bright smile,” says Andrea McBride, who co-founded McBride Sisters Wine Company with her sister Robin McBride in 2005. The sisters make wine in both California and New Zealand, including a number of red wines that fall under their McBride Sisters Collection, Black Girl Magic, and SHE CAN Wines brands.

“McBrides typically have big grills. We have a lot of teeth, and so we really care about making sure that we have bright smiles. And we feel like, being women in the wine industry, we get up every day, and we have to feel confident. And a big part of that for us personally is having a bright smile,” she continues.

Along with two next-generation Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pens, which feature a new design with a sleek, easy-to-use brush applicator and a compact mirror to keep wine drinkers’ pearly whites in check, the kit includes a specially designed label of McBride Sisters Collection 2020 Central Coast Red Blend, a wine highly praised by critics and considered the “benchmark” of the sisters’ winery. With a smooth, medium-body profile, the wine displays red fruit characteristics and an essence of coastal freshness that pairs perfectly with any cuisine, culture, or vibe.

Andrea and Robin McBride at the unveiling of their partnership with Colgate on Oct. 8 in NYC.

“It’s the wine from [California’s] Central Coast, so true to the McBride Sisters Collection and the style that we’ve really become known for in terms of making lighter to medium coastal styles of wines,” she says. “It’s fruit forward with smooth waves of flavor like cherry, raspberry, vanilla.”

Although the collaboration is an unlikely pairing, the sisters and winemakers say they were already devoted users of the overnight whitening pens, considering how much red wine they have to taste and sip on a regular basis. Relying on the pens while tasting and swirling barrel samples throughout the wine-making process, post-dinner, or the red wine season during the fall and winter months when bottles of red are free-flowing is a no-brainer for the McBrides. “It’s our go-to solution, and it takes the worry out of [having teeth stains] after a night of good red wine,” says Robin McBride. “A lot of people don’t think about it, but for those who do, they can put their straws away and know that we’ve got them on both great wine and a great way to ensure that their smiles stay bright.”

Robin adds, “Many of us who love wine spend a lot of time with red wine in our glass, and anyone who loves our wines and loves our styles of red wines will deeply benefit from having no reason not to drink as much as they want.”

With the holiday season fast approaching, the set makes for a great gift for a red wine aficionado or people who drink red wine at holiday dinners and events. “Within the season that we’re in and all the different occasions that come with it, if you’re planning to gather and you want the confidence of having an award-winning wine that you can drink without risking your award-winning smile, it doesn’t get any better than this,” Andrea says.

“It’s all about enjoying time with friends and loved ones and sharing delicious wine, all while ensuring even brighter smiles in the future,” says Diana Haussling, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Consumer Experience and Growth at Colgate-Palmolive North America.

With a set like McBride Sisters Collection and Colgate Optic White in the arsenal, red wine lovers don’t have to stress over dull, stained teeth. “We feel like we’re kind of delivering food and wine’s best-kept secret here,” Andrea says.

The limited-edition set is available for purchase exclusively at McBrideSisters.com for $49.99.