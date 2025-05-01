Live Life On Your Terms: Your May Horoscope Is Here

Getty

As we enter the second quarter of the year, it is essential to practice mindfulness and patience. Executing practical decisions may boost productivity. Positive shifts in your network and cash flow could be attributed to Mercury entering Taurus on May 10. With a full moon in Scorpio on May 12, emotions may be heightened. This spiritual awakening will illuminate truths in your life.

The combination of earth and water elements will challenge you to think before you speak—and will pave the way for the influence of Saturn, which settles into Aries on May 24. You’ll be inspired to take control of your life and establish a strong foundation; this will support your innovative ideas while helping you manage negative impulses. Don’t be afraid to take calculated risks.

Taurus

(April 20 to May 20)

Happy birthday to the multifaceted Taurus! Your commitment to high standards inspires those around you. Instead of concentrating solely on strategies to achieve your goals, focus on what your ideal mental space will look like when these changes occur. Once you figure out your dreams, plan a friend activity or vacation for your special day.

Gemini

(May 21 to June 21)

Relying on your family for emotional support hasn’t been beneficial this year. You may face some financial difficulties this quarter, so it’s essential to be careful with your resources. Consider creating a monthly budget plan with Excel. This can increase your productivity for future projects. There’s nothing wrong with taking some time to relax, but make sure you stay on top of your responsibilities.

Cancer

(June 22 to July 21)

Unresolved issues with a beau may arise, leading to revelations that could expose some unsettling truths about you. Evaluating previous relationships will help you identify your contributions to negative outcomes, in both personal and professional interactions. Remember, accountability matters in every situation. In the meantime, think about past lovers as you blast “Weird” by Kaytranada.

Leo

(July 22 to August 22)

While you might feel nostalgic in the coming days, it’s time to start looking to the future. What do you envision for your life in the next five years? Start planning the ultimate celebration—while also considering how to grow generational wealth. Thoughts of investing in stocks and real estate may be on your mind. Look to some successful friends and peers to spark ideas on businesses to pursue.

Virgo

(August 23 to September 21)

Consider turning your passion for shopping into a project, by creating content around your selections. Your unique style could inspire others to embrace daring fashion choices—and to reach out for your expertise. Build a portfolio, and remember: You’re the world’s greatest muse. “Cinderella” by Future, Metro Boomin and Travis Scott could be your mantra.

Libra

(September 22 to October 22)

Looking to enhance your network by enrolling in a trade school? This move could expand your knowledge and connect you with the right people. Research your top school choices and evaluate their academic offerings. During this process, you might uncover valuable info that could elevate your current career. There are only six degrees of separation between you and what you want.

Scorpio

(October 23 to November 21)

Friend breakups can be difficult. Although you’re equipped with the tools to communicate effectively, a mediator may be necessary, since conversations have become more intense lately. It’s essential to establish boundaries. Consider investing in self-help books that can help you manage your emotions and provide you with the tools to find inner peace.

Sagittarius

(November 22 to December 21)

You’re becoming quite the chef with the new dishes you’re mastering. Now it’s time for some honest feedback. Invite friends and family over for a gathering featuring your cooking; they might encourage you to create daily content that showcases your personality and interests. Don’t forget to write down these recipes to pass down through generations.

Capricorn

(December 22 to January 19)

Major changes will impact your life this month, and you need to take control before tensions reach a boiling point. With family dynamics being “off” and work piling up, you may be tempted to lose your cool. Finding a hobby that sparks your creativity may help channel that aggressive energy. Grab a pal and attend a few improv acting classes. You might find the courage to go onstage and express your inner thoughts.

Aquarius

(January 20 to February 18)

You may receive some troubling news about your personal relationships this month. Examine how you respond to situations that are meant to break you. It might be a great time for a vacation to keep your spirits high. You’ve been working to rebrand your image. You can learn a lot from mentees who challenge you to nurture and guide those in need.

Pisces

(February 19 to March 20)

You often struggle to sit still, especially when you’re eager to advance in your career. However, some fun nights are ahead, with unexpected calls for vacations and day-drinking adventures. Try not to cancel at the last minute, as doing so limits your chances to relax and enjoy. These free days will inspire you to embrace life and dance to the beat of your own drum. On the chill nights vibe to “Boiled Peanuts” by Doechii.

Aries

(March 21 to April 19)

It’s time to reinforce healthy habits as you work toward your weight goals. While sports may not be your strong suit, consider forms of exercise that are enjoyable. Join a health-conscious group that can support you in your journey. Don’t be afraid to try something like Zumba, cycling classes or exercises you can do at home. After a workout, tell Siri to play “Like That” by Future, Kendrick Lamar and Metro Boomin.