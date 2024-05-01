It’s Your Winning Season: Your May Horoscope Is Here

Getty

It’s time to evaluate your motivation and reflect on your innermost desires. Pluto, the most distant planet from the sun, will be transitioning to retrograde in the sign of Aquarius on May 2, while Mercury is transitioning into Taurus from May 15 to June 3. These planetary shifts offer chances for us to dive into the deepest reaches of our hearts and minds—and to confront our dark obsessions or act on life-changing insights. A full moon in Sagittarius will occur on May 23, giving us the optimistic energy to push through the hard parts and focus on long-term goals.

Taurus

(April 20 to May 20)

Luck has nothing to do with it: This wealth was destined for you. Word on the street is that you’re the new sensation, so start releasing your projects to the world. Money will come to you quickly over the next months. Some career adjustments had you leaving your comfort zone, but you needed the extra thrust to dive into your creative bag.

Gemini

(May 21 to June 21)

Happy birthday to the original twins of the zodiac—this one’s for you! You’re friends with every living creature on the planet, and you’ve never met a soul you didn’t appreciate. Everybody wants to celebrate you for being the amazing friend who is always there. A surprise party might have your name on it, so be prepared. Wait, what will you wear?

Cancer

(June 22 to July 21)

That big move into your new place is starting to feel like the right step toward branching into your next fabulous chapter. Embrace this phase wholeheartedly. Mingle with some of your neighbors as you introduce yourself to different surroundings. A housewarming party may be what you need to put the final touches on your home.

Leo

(July 22 to August 22)

Teamwork certainly makes the dream work. You are collaborating with an all-star troupe in your chosen career field—and you have allowed some people in your inner circle to help you move past a tumultuous time. Kudos to you for showing everyone you have the strength to see things through. Job well done!

Virgo

(August 23 to September 21)

Are you ready to put your heart into something and watch it grow to its fullest potential? Have you considered whether or not you have a green thumb? How about catering to your fondness for animals by finally looking into getting a furry friend? Animals seem to adore you instantly—so even if it feels like a lot to bring one home to your family right now, remember, there is nothing like the unconditional love of a pet.

Libra

(September 22 to October 22)

For unattached Libras, “single and ready to mingle” describes you to a T. You’re on the prowl and putting it all out there. Growing close to someone can seem intimidating, especially when you are overthinking the perfect time to settle down. Don’t feel discouraged if you kiss a few frogs. You will discover the person who makes your heart sing, in due course.

Scorpio

(October 23 to November 21)

Family has been your support system as you reconfigure your career plans. Financially, you’ve been doing great—but you might want to start thinking about the lifelong impact you hope to have as you work toward your goals. What kind of legacy do you want to leave? Consider this before you make any big moves.

Sagittarius

(November 22 to December 21)

Going full-throttle with the “Health is wealth” vibe looks good on you. New workout routines have motivated you to go after the dream body that seemed so elusive. Combining nutrition with a flexible exercise schedule has you standing in front of the mirror a little ­longer every morning. Cue up “Truth or Dare” by Tyla—because you’re showing why you should not be treated like just anyone.

Capricorn

(December 22 to January 19)

Make every effort to showcase your creativity! If people don’t know you’re an artist at heart, how can they give you the props you deserve? Only the members of your inner circle are aware of your personality, talents and abilities. Perhaps now is the time to reveal to everyone else that you have more layers than the ones that are immediately visible.

Aquarius

(January 20 to February 18)

Celebrate the small victories that come your way with a year of gratefulness. Sometimes you are the best cheerleader on your team. Release the expectations that others have of you, and avoid negative thoughts that make you feel like some of the lyrics in SZA’s song “Special.” Learn to embrace more of the everyday gifts that life grants. There is no better love than the love of family and those who know you best.

Pisces

(February 19 to March 20)

Discipline can be freeing—and it’s the key to­ ­getting what you seek. You are redefining some technology systems and turning to a new wave of media. Accept the change, and know that you have everything inside you to live a bountiful life. Dust off those boots as you prepare for new adventures—and listen to “Texas Hold ’Em” by Beyoncé while getting ready for your best photo moments.

Aries

(March 21 to April 19)

Every new level you attain comes with fresh challenges to conquer. When success finds you, it may cause you to evaluate what you allow to influence you. Dig deep to find inspiration. You are going to need a clear mind and tunnel vision to achieve the intentions you have set for yourself—but it’s all doable.