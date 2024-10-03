Mathew Knowles On The Importance Of Genetic Testing And What He’s Learned As A Breast Cancer Survivor

Keer Orr and Veronica Hill for Point & Click Photography

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. While we know that Black women are 40% more likely to die from the disease, Black men are at risk as well, as they have a 52% higher risk of developing breast cancer than white men. This risk is higher for all types of breast cancer and across all age groups.

One of the most well-known dads in America has experienced this firsthand. Although he is a global leader in sales and marketing, brand development, entrepreneurship, and leadership, Mathew Knowles is responsible for the development, recording, and distribution of some of the culture’s most notable careers, such as Beyoncé, Destiny’s Child, Earth, Wind & Fire, Solange, and many more, he also has valuable health lessons he wants to share with the world, mainly around prevention and the importance of early detection.

Knowles truly is a survivor, as he is a male breast cancer survivor living with the BRCA2 gene mutation. His diagnosis took him entirely by surprise – almost as much as his choice to undergo a mastectomy, a procedure he thought was reserved for women battling breast cancer. Now, he’s five years into remission and has decided to make it his passion to share his story and encourage others, especially Black men, to identify their own risk for breast cancer and other cancers and how to mitigate that risk.

Mathew partnered with AstraZeneca on the ‘BeBRCAware’ camp to elevate his advocacy efforts. This campaign aims to educate people about the importance of genetic testing, understand family history and risks for breast, prostate, and other cancers, and know how the presence of an inherited BRCA mutation can help inform care. We spoke to Knowles about his experience with combatting breast cancer and why he’s passionate about educating others about genetic testing to be well.

ESSENCE: Can you share with our readers your experience with breast cancer? What alerted you that something was wrong?

Mathew Knowles: Five years, two months ago, I had a white T-shirt on. Imagine if you had a white sheet of paper and a red pen and you put five dots on it. So when I changed shirts, I saw these five dots on my T-shirt. I didn’t think anything about it on the first day, but on the second day, in the same area, I saw red dots. And so I asked my wife if she had got any new T-shirts. She said, “You know, the last few days on your side of the bed, there’s been red dots of blood.” The next day, I saw some discharge and immediately called my doctor. When speaking with him, I suggested getting a mammogram. He said he never had a male patient to ask for a mammogram, but we got one, and sure enough, I was diagnosed with male breast cancer.

When I got the surgery, it turned out to go further than breast cancer. I received a genetic test that said I had a BRCA2 gene mutation. And what that means, Dominique, is BRCA1/BRCA2 genetic mutations are linked to increased risk of male and female breast cancer, ovarian cancer (not cervical), prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, and melanoma.

How did you change your lifestyle, given the news?

I was diagnosed with BRCA2, so there was no treatment plan for it, just awareness, which is why we’re doing what we’re doing today: to bring awareness. I partnered with AstraZeneca to educate as many as possible on genetic testing. I also changed my lifestyle. For me, that meant losing weight. I was overweight. I’ve lost 30 pounds by changing my diet and consistent exercise. Now, I walk two miles in 45 minutes!

How has your status helped you to educate people about the importance of being proactive with their health?

Well, you know, interesting enough. I was sharing this with my wife last night. My dad was a volunteer fireman in a small town in Alabama, and my mom was a volunteer at the hospital. Watching my parents give back to the community gave me the eagerness and joy to give back and share knowledge. I’m grateful that I have a platform to share and that I can talk about male and female breast cancer and the importance of early detection, the importance of, in my opinion, getting a genetic test early and a mammogram early.

BeBRACAware.com offers helpful tools and resources about genetic cancers and ways to facilitate conversations with doctors.