Master P Discusses The Death Of His Daughter And Reconciling With His Son Romeo

In 2022, rapper Master P experienced a parent’s nightmare when his daughter Tytyana Miller died. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the rapper opened up about her death and what he’s learned about parenthood since.

Tytyana died from an accidental fentanyl overdose at the age of 29 after years of battling with substance abuse and mental illness. The rapper is still learning to live with her absence and has chosen to find the strength to move forward.

“You never get over that,” he told PEOPLE regarding the loss of his daughter. “Just never, but you’ve got to be able to go on. I think for me, my daughter’s my parachute. I’ve been her parachute her whole life. And our thing is, that’s where we started the You Are Not Alone Foundation to be able to help other families cope with dealing with tragedies. It’s all about us helping other kids, helping other families, and that’s what keeps us going.”

The former reality TV star also left behind a daughter named Skye, who the rapper is helping care for.

“We’re taking care of her kid, just locking in and doing the right thing. And so that’s what we are working on. It’s like, you know what? We’ve got to stop this process,” he said.

While Tytyana can’t be brought back to life, Miller is learning to be a better father to his surviving kids. The Make ‘Em Say Uhh rapper had seven children with his ex-wife Sonya C and a daughter with a previous partner, which include his sons Romeo and Vercy, Hercy, Mercy, and daughters Inty, Itali, and Cymphonique. The artist also helped raise his late brother’s son, Veno.

“I’m learning there’s no perfect parent and I’m still learning parenthood even though my kids are older,” the rapper, also known as Percy Robert Miller, said.

“At first, I just wanted to give ’em everything. But now what I realized is I also have to be a better communicator with my kids. As parents, sometimes you think, you know what? It’s going to be my way or the highway,” he added.

Master P and his firstborn, Romeo, who is also an artist, had a public feud in 2022 when the 35-year-old accused his father of neglect and financial mismanagement. However, the 55-year-old says they’re now in a better place.

“He got two beautiful girls. And to be honest, I learned a lot from my son and we learned a lot from each other. We got to grow up. And parenthood is tough, but like I said, the main word is communication.”

He continued, “You also got to be able to admit when you’re wrong — everybody sit down and get over their differences. I mean, ain’t nothing like the love I have for my son and the rest of my kids.”

Romeo is currently on his own fatherhood journey as the father of two girls – River Rose Miller, born in February 2022, and Winter Snoh Miller, born in March 2023. The rapper is extending these parenting lessons to how he engages to his younger kids, also.

“What I love about these kids, I didn’t give ’em nothing. I didn’t give ’em a card until they got older, got to college and I taught ’em hard work. And I think that as parents, we got to teach our kids hard work. Don’t be afraid to learn from your kids, too, and also be able to listen. So now as a parent, I’m asking questions. I want to listen more.”