Maryland First Lady Dawn Moore Is Turning the Preakness Stakes Into A $400M Celebration of Culture And Community

Three years ago, Dawn Moore stood in Kentucky’s Churchill Downs, watching the pageantry of the Derby unfold around her.

As a guest of Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Brittany Beshear, she absorbed every detail of the week-long celebration and it sparked an idea. She then turned to her husband, Governor-elect Wes Moore, with a declaration that would reshape Maryland’s signature horse racing event forever.

“We can do this in Maryland with the Preakness, the second leg of the Triple Crown, and we can do it better,” she told him that day.

Fast forward to May 2025, and Moore’s vision has materialized into the inaugural Preakness Festival. This is a transformative five-day celebration that she believes will elevate Maryland’s economic impact from $40 million to an ambitious $400 million, matching Kentucky’s Derby success, but is rooted in Maryland’s own flavor.

“This is about an inclusive experience and inclusive economy for all Marylanders,” Moore told ESSENCE. The Preakness Festival does beyond the traditional two-day racing weekend as it stands, incorporating events like the George “Spider” Anderson Music & Arts Festival in Park Heights, Maryland Horse Farm Tours, and the Magic of Maryland Music Celebration featuring D-Nice & Friends with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

The transformation is a reflection of Moore’s broader philosophy of service, which is one deeply connected to her husband’s campaign promise to “leave no one behind.” As Maryland’s First Lady, she’s positioned herself as “the tip of the spear” on issues ranging from economic development to children’s mental health, making sure the folks who’ve long been left out are finally invited in..

Baltimore, the predominantly Black city that hosts Preakness, holds particular significance in Moore’s vision. “Baltimore is Charm City for a reason,” she emphasized. Under Mayor Brandon Scott, whose wife Hana served as Moore’s co-chair for the festival, the city has emerged as a cultural destination with “the best restaurants,” “fabulous hotels,” and “beautiful waterfronts.”

The economic potential reaches far beyond the festival itself. Moore shared stats that might surprise you: horse racing in Maryland generates $3 billion in economic impact annually and employs 28,000 people. The Preakness Festival represents an opportunity to showcase this industry while creating pathways for broader community participation.

Moore’s approach to the role of First Lady breaks traditional molds while honoring the position’s potential for impact. When asked about the legacy she wants to leave, she immediately connected it to her husband’s campaign ethos. “My husband ran on, ‘Leave no one behind,'” she reflected. “I see myself in service to all Marylanders as my husband does.”

Her partnership with Governor Moore forms the foundation of her public service. “I always say that my husband and I are a great team. I did vow that I would be his greatest protector, his greatest defender.” Yet she emphasizes that Governor Moore “is a soldier” whose pure heart and deep care for Maryland residents inspire her daily advocacy.

Standing in her custom-designed black dandy ensemble by Different Regard, a Maryland-based tailoring duo, Moore embodies the inclusive vision she’s championed throughout her tenure as First Lady. Her hat, crafted by Miss Marjae of Westminster, and jewelry by Jovadi—the first Black woman to own a store in Paris who happens to live in Maryland—represent the local artisans and entrepreneurs she’s determined to elevate.

The inaugural Preakness Festival signals a new model for how states can leverage signature attractions to drive inclusive economic growth. Additionally, Moore’s leadership demonstrates how First Ladies can shape policy indirectly while building platforms for underrepresented communities.

As Maryland prepares to measure the festival’s success against Moore’s ambitious $400 million goal, the real impact may prove harder to quantify. But between the reinvestment in Park Heights, the spotlight on local artists, and the focus on events that actually welcome the community, the administration is playing a long game for impact.

Moore’s vision extends beyond this inaugural year. With the foundation now established, future Preakness Festivals will build on this model, potentially creating a sustainable economic engine that benefits Maryland communities year-round. The festival’s success could inspire other states to reconsider how they approach signature events, viewing them as opportunities to build belonging, not just buzz.