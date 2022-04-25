Photos Of Mary J. Blige And Misa Hylton’s Friendship From Over The Years

James Devaney/Getty Images

No one has more fun when they link up than Mary J. Blige and Misa Hylton. The famous friends, who have known each other since Hylton started styling Blige in the early ’90s, can often be seen enjoying each other’s company dressed to the nines. Just this past weekend the ladies sat courtside in Brooklyn in their matching “Misa” and “Mary” necklaces at the Nets vs. Celtics NBA playoff game.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 23: Mary J. Blige and Misa Hylton (L) attend Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics game at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 23, 2022 in New York City.

And while the Nets took the L (viral video has shown Blige trying to give point guard Kyrie Irving a pep talk from the sidelines), the ladies had a ball. They drank wine (Blige’s Sun Goddess brand of course) and laughed while rooting for the home team.

As mentioned, their bond goes way back.

“We’re a great team and I understand how she understands,” Hylton told ABC Audio last year of their relationship. “We were both from Westchester County. I’m from Mount Vernon, New York. She’s from Yonkers, New York. And anyone from Westchester knows we have our own, like, swagger and style. We both love hip hop music. We both love fur, boots and everything that comes from Black fashion and hip hop culture. So it was a natural fit.”

She added, “I just bring [Mary’s] ideas to life and add my style aesthetic to it. We both just love everything about both of our creativity. Her music inspires me to just who she is. I mean, she’s the illest. She’s the best.”

The feeling is mutual for Blige. “You and Puff took it to the next level and showed us what class was,” she said during a speech at an event for Hylton last year. “We were ghetto but yall make us ghetto fabulous. You are the architect.”

And outside of connecting through fashion and the industry, they’re family. Blige is the godmother to Hylton’s son, Justin Combs, whom she shares with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

We love their bond and the good vibes always emanating when they’re together. Check out a few photos of their friendship from over the years, including the early years of it, below.

