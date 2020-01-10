Go Mary, It’s Your Birthday! Celebrate Mary J. Blige With These Dope Products
By Dominique Hobdy ·

It’s no secret that we have a ‘Real Love’ for the one and only Mary J. Blige here at ESSENCE.

The Queen of Hip Hop Soul will celebrate her 49th birthday on January 11th and we thought it was only right to show our appreciation for the entertainer and best friend in our heads, who’s been a constant in our lives since 1992.

To honor this gem on her day, we’ve pulled together some dope products that you can grab to show your love!

Happy Birthday, Mary!

Shop below!

01
Supreme Mary J. Blige Tee
Urban Outfitters
available at Urban Outfitters $125 Shop Now
02
HERstory Vol. 1 2XLP
Urban Outfitters
available at Urban Outfitters $24.98 Shop Now
03
Mary J. Blige Family Affair Art Print
Alleanna Harris Art
available at Alleanna Harris Art $10 Shop Now
04
Mary J. Blige Not Gon' Cry Pin
PAPER by Brandi
available at PAPER by Brandi $10 Shop Now
05
MJB Heartbreak Card
Bomb Gifts
available at Bomb Gifts $6 Shop Now
06
Mary J. Blige Mens Real Love T-Shirt
Amazon
available at Amazon $19.99 Shop Now
07
Mary J. Blige Mens MJB Throwback Hoodie
Amazon
available at Amazon $39.99 Shop Now
08
Mary J. Blige Men's 411 Logo Hat Baseball Cap White
Amazon
available at Amazon $38.90 Shop Now
09
Mary J Blige Graphic Tee
Forever 21
available at Forever 21 $19.90 Shop Now
Share :
TOPICS: