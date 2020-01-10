It’s no secret that we have a ‘Real Love’ for the one and only Mary J. Blige here at ESSENCE.

The Queen of Hip Hop Soul will celebrate her 49th birthday on January 11th and we thought it was only right to show our appreciation for the entertainer and best friend in our heads, who’s been a constant in our lives since 1992.

To honor this gem on her day, we’ve pulled together some dope products that you can grab to show your love!

Happy Birthday, Mary!

Shop below!

Share :