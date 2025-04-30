Gig-Tripping: Marriott Bonvoy Offers Rewards Members An Exclusive Way To Experience Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour

Dominique Fluker, Contributing Lifestyle Editor at ESSENCE

BeyHive, stand up! If you’re anything like me, you’ve been dreaming of seeing Beyoncé perform live. I recently had the opportunity to do just that, thanks to Marriott Bonvoy, the official hotel partner of the Cowboy Carter Tour. The hotel loyalty program recently announced that it is offering Cowboy Carter VIP Moments, where members can bid points on an unforgettable VIP Cowboy Carter Tour experience for two.

These “Moments” will include a two-night hotel stay, an arrival dinner, a pre-concert glam session, transportation, breakfast, and two concert tickets. I got to experience the Cowboy Carter VIP Moments, first-hand, and it didn’t disappoint, as it allowed me to see and enjoy Beyoncé in a unique light, which I appreciated. As more and more people are participating in gig-tripping to enjoy concerts around the United States and beyond, Marriott Bonvoy’s Cowboy Carter’s VIP offering is appealing, as it can offer an unforgettable experience for you and your concert crew.

“The COWBOY CARTER TOUR is more than a concert—it’s a cultural moment, and we’re thrilled to give our members and Beyoncé’s fans exclusive access to be part of it,” says Peggy Roe, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at Marriott International. “This partnership goes beyond providing a place to stay – we have designed fun ways for Marriott Bonvoy’s Beyoncé fans to immerse in shared experiences with friends and loved ones, and to enjoy more of the Cowboy Carter Tour – beyond the show.”

There are several ways to be a part of the Cowboy Carter Tour with Marriott Bonvoy, from a global sweepstakes to Marriott Bonvoy Moments and on-property happenings. See below.

With more people than ever traveling for experiences and planning trips with friends to see their favorite artist, Marriott Bonvoy is giving a few lucky fans an exclusive experience through the Marriott Bonvoy® Cowboy Carter Tour Sweepstakes. The “Bring Your Beyhive” Ultimate Friends Trip Grand Prize package will bring five winners, along with five of their friends, to select performances in New York, London, Paris, Houston, and Atlanta. The prize will include flights, six concert tickets, three hotel rooms, and a glam squad to help you get ready for the night.

The “Where Can We Take You?” prize packages will offer two tickets for the Cowboy Carter Tour and a Marriott Bonvoy Welcome Gift. Packages are available for multiple tour stops, including Chicago, New York, London, Paris, Houston, Washington, DC, and Atlanta. Fans can now enter for a chance to win the sweepstakes, which started on April 2, 2025, here.

Check out my experience with Cowboy Carter VIP Moments below.

I was eager to check in at the gorgeous W Hotel in Hollywood, which is part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 brands, as it had just undergone a significant renovation featuring a gorgeous celestial installation, green velvet seating, and mid-century modern-designed interiors.

While at the W Hotel, I ate breakfast at their cafe, Cafe Goldie, every morning during my stay. I was also greeted with a kind welcome gift and champagne just before the concert started.

On concert day, I had the opportunity to get glam with makeup and hair services sent directly to my room! It was nice to prepare for the concert, with some help from professionals, and it made the experience just a bit more luxurious.

Next, we all headed downstairs to the W Hotel’s lobby, where we had the opportunity to taste bespoke cocktails made with Beyoncé’s artisan whisky, SirDavis. After the light happy hour, we huddled into the private sprinter van to head to the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles. Within the sprinter van, we listened to our Beyoncé tunes while sipping on alcoholic beverages and snacking on refreshments.

We arrived at the concert, and to my surprise, we had floor seats! We were able to dance to Beyoncé’s greatest hits and her newer songs from the album “Cowboy Carter.”

If you’re a Marriott Bonvoy member or in the process of becoming one, I highly recommend Cowboy Carter VIP Moments to experience the fullness of the Cowboy Carter Tour and to receive lasting memories.