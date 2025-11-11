In Viral Clip, Marion Jones Admits Her ‘Knees Are Hanging By A Thread’ Following Her Track Career

Marion Jones at the FOX Winter Press Day on November 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

When we think of Marion Jones, the image that usually comes to mind is of the one-time world’s fastest woman crossing finish lines, leaping while doing the long jump, and collecting Olympic gold. But a recent video shared by the former track and field star offers a different kind of picture—one that humanizes the athlete.

Over the weekend, Jones posted an Instagram video that quickly went viral. In it, she can be seen carefully walking down a short flight of stairs, gripping the railing and moving with visible effort due to knee pain.

“My knees are hanging by a thread, folks. But we’re still standing,” she wrote in the caption of the post. Jones also made light of the situation by posting words on the video that read: “It’s always “Are you Marion Jones?! You were the fastest woman in the world once!” and never, “how are your knees doing?”’

The unfiltered moment Jones shared struck a chord with social media users who flooded her comment section with empathy, stories of her greatness, as well as reflections about what life looks like after athletic glory fades. Her honesty also brings visibility to the reality of living with chronic and autoimmune illnesses, something millions experience but few talk about openly.

Jones, now 50, has been open about her ongoing health struggles. In recent years, she revealed that in 2020, she was diagnosed with Neuromyelitis Optica (NMO), a rare autoimmune disorder that affects the spinal cord and optic nerves. The condition once left her paralyzed and unable to walk, forcing her to relearn basic movements most of us take for granted.

In the comment section of this latest post, the former athlete also had a few words to share.

“Welcome to my space fam!! If this post brought you here, good! I’m not here to impress anybody,” she commented. “I’m here to tell you the truth about rebuilding your life from the inside out. If you’re in your comeback season, STAY CLOSE, I’ve got big announcements on the way.”

World sprint champion and Olympic 100m gold medal winner Marion Jones of the US displays her gold medal on the winner’s podium 28 September, 2000 after winning in the women’s 200m final at the Sydney Olympic Games. AFP PHOTO/Gabriel BOUYS (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP) (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

This side of Jones is likely a shock for those who remember her at her peak. During the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Jones won three gold medals and two bronzes, cementing her as one of the most celebrated athletes of her generation. But in the years that followed, her career unraveled after she admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs, leading to her medals being stripped. Since then, she has spent time away from the spotlight, rebuilding both personally and physically.

Despite her health challenges, Jones is still an athlete at heart and has run several marathons over the years. That includes the New York City Marathon in November 2023 and completing the Chicago Marathon this past October. Training for these experiences, and running in general, can certainly do a number on the knees.

Nevertheless, through her transparency, Jones is reminding us of the power in starting over and making the most of what you have and where you are on your journey.