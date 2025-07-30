Mariah Carey Opens Up About Her Co-Parenting Approach With Nick Cannon

Getty

Mariah Carey has always been a class act and her grace extends to how she approaches co-parenting. The singer recently did an interview with Harper’s Bazaar and briefly discussed her co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband Nick Cannon. The former couple share 14-year-old teenage twins Moroccan and Monroe.

“How do I say this? They spend time with him, and they have a good time; they spend time with me, and they have a good time,” Carey told the outlet.

“I want to make sure I’m always fair about the situation because it’s tough to grow up with divorced parents,” she continued.

The Masked Singer host and Butterfly singer got married in 2008 and spent about six years together before calling it quits. After divorcing in 2016, the former item continued to amicably raise their twins. They also seem to have a healthy co-parenting relationship post divorce, which is always good for the kiddos.

“They’re a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn’t be the same person without them,” Carey, 56, told PEOPLE in 2019. “I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk.”

Cannon is currently a father of 12 and often expresses how his former wife is the love of his life. During a 2023 interview with The Shade Room, the actor praised the iconic singer and her positivity.

“I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met,” he said during the interview.

He continued, “No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into their space,’” he said. “When I found out about how remarkable she was… that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God”

It’s good to see Cannon speak highly about the mother of his kids and the two getting along despite them no longer being together!