Mariah Carey’s twins are all grown up and exploring their talents. 11-year-old Monroe joined her mom on stage to perform a duet. The mother and daughter duo sang the Christmas song Away In a Manger at the Christmas concert special: Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! on Dec. 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The special aired on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ on December 20th.

Before calling Monroe on stage, Mariah told the crowd that the 2011 birth of her twins, who she also calls Roc and Roe, was “the greatest day ever and such a gift, such a gift from God.” Monroe is the second half of a twin–her brother’s name is Moroccan.

“We sing together sometimes,” Mariah added as she and Monroe sat down next to one another on stage. “I never want to force her to sing. But we sing together and worked this one up for you guys tonight.”

The two were dressed in white gowns and wearing tiaras during the performance. The duet also shared on Instagram, brought positive comments from viewers.

Mariah has shared her kid’s interest in music during past interviews. “Both [Moroccan and Monroe] are very musical,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. “Monroe … she’s got a great ear, so she can repeat what I sing, and you know that’s a telltale sign.”

The ‘Queen of Christmas’ had her kids with ex-husband Nick Cannon who met at the Teen Choice Awards in 2005. They sparked dating rumors in April 2008 and married in May 2008 after two months of dating. After having a private ceremony, the former couple opened up about their new romance.

The legendary singer said she and Cannon were “soulmates” and had “never felt a love like this was in the cards” for her.

“She is beautiful on the outside and 10 times as beautiful on the inside,” Cannon added.

The two got divorced in 2016 after about 8 years of marriage.