Get Ready To Rise: Your March Horoscope Is Here

Getty

You may feel a desire to focus on themes related to love, personal values, finances and enhancing your appearance.

This is influenced by Venus going retrograde from March 1 to April 12, transitioning from the fierce energy of Aries to the ethereal mystery of Pisces. Reexamine past passion projects and evaluate your spiritual connections. Mercury enters Aries on March 3, providing motivation to revisit interests you may have set aside. On March 14, a lunar eclipse in Virgo invites you to strategize your next business move. As Mercury goes retrograde from March 15 to April 7, starting in Aries and ending in Pisces, try to avoid overthinking. A solar eclipse in Aries on March 29 brings the possibility of unexpected transformation in your life.

Pisces

(February 19 to March 20)

Happy birthday to those alluring Pisces intent on making their mark in the world. This year is poised to bring numerous opportunities to enhance your career profile. You’ve long supported others, but now it’s time to invest in yourself and your dreams. Remember that extraordinary things happen every day. Let your beauty shine.

Aries

(March 21 to April 19)

An unexpected blast from the past may arrive, in the form of an ex trying to reconnect through friends or coworkers. Practice setting healthy boundaries, and confront any problematic situations head on. Stay on track with the growth you’ve achieved in recent months. Once you establish effective coping mechanisms to distance yourself from negativity, new doors will begin to open.

Taurus

(April 20 to May 20)

You may find yourself thinking about a couple of romantic prospects. With your recent business successes exceeding expectations, now is a great time to explore options. While it may not be practical to rush into a new relationship, consider dates that allow you to engage in hobbies you enjoy. Try a sip-and-paint outing, to help tap into your creative side. You may discover new aspects of yourself.

Gemini

(May 21 to June 21)

You might experience some challenges this month as a partner shows signs of losing interest. Instead of putting in excessive effort or trying to force this connection toward your view of “happily ever after,” acknowledge your feelings and let them guide you toward healing and growth. Accept that things will unfold according to the plans that are meant for you.

Cancer

(June 22 to July 21)

The fashionista within you has been overdue for a minor makeover; you’re ready to treat yourself to a magical shopping spree, to level up your image. But hold off on making any drastic changes to your beauty or hair care routine. Consider inviting some girlfriends for a spa day, and encourage everyone to enjoy a soothing massage to relieve work-related tension.

Leo

(July 22 to August 22)

A long-lost friend may reappear—and might provide fresh perspectives on how you’ve been handling conflicts. A girls’ trip will allow you to express your feelings and offer some much-needed apologies. With business becoming a bit rocky, it’s essential to reconcile with those you’ve wronged in the past. Practice humility this month, and be open to criticism.

Virgo

(August 23 to September 21)

You could receive a surprise sum of money, which may benefit your career. With the generous windfall, consider becoming your own boss. Do your research to determine how you want your business to make a difference in the world. Hiring a financial advisor could help you multiply your income and safeguard your assets.

Libra

(September 22 to October 22)

An art contest may be on the horizon, providing a perfect setting to showcase your creativity. Brainstorm ways to display your talent, and visit an arts and crafts store to stock up on materials. Reach out to a mentor who has guided you in the past. There could be connections that will allow you to exhibit your art overseas.

Scorpio

(October 23 to November 20)

Money troubles may be approaching, as you might have been living beyond your means. It’s okay to downsize until you get your finances in order. Research some DIY projects for building new furniture. While handmade items may seem below your standards, they can ease the strain on your bank account. Make sure to check your email, as there might be important docs requiring your signature.

Sagittarius

(November 21 to December 21)

You’re finally becoming the boss you always dreamed of being. Those who doubted you will need to take a second look. Now is the time to amplify your presence on social media. Create a mood board to convey how you want to be perceived, as both a business owner and an individual. Start by drafting a strategy list for your next moves—and the resources you’ll need to turn those visions into reality.

Capricorn

(December 22 to January 19)

Tempers may flare this month, and you might feel challenged by criticism related to recent projects. Revive some meditation practices that will help you stay centered and calm. Search for outdoor group classes that may help you maintain flexibility and ground you in peace. Invite someone who supports your well-being to these events. You may discover possibilities to impact the lives of those you cherish.

Aquarius

(January 20 to February 18)

You may come across as aggressive when expressing your feelings, and this might tempt you to shut down. Remember that sometimes thinking innovatively and stepping out of your comfort zone are necessary for real change. Scheduling a session with a life coach or a therapist could help you address some of your hidden struggles. With the right guidance, you can develop new habits that enrich your life.