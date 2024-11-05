Health Matters: Here Are 18 Tips For Coping With Election Day Fear

Getty

Today is the day. After months of hearing speeches, listening to politico pundits passionately debate civic issues, and deciphering each candidate’s positioning, we finally discover who we decided as a public will be our next president—well, at least we hope to.

With an increasingly high number of mail-in ballots, experts suggest we not hold our breath for a presidential decision today but expect to receive one towards the end of the week. So, what can you do to curbkick the anxiety while waiting for the results? A simple solution: focus on being present and realize you’ve done all you could, and things are now out of your control. Given potential backlash or angst, there will also be some understandable anxiety after the presidential candidate is selected. Unfortunately, you can do nothing to solve that; you can only control your actions and not anyone else’s.

As we know, Election Day anxiety is normal, but given the stakes, it seems to be heightened even more this year. The emotional weight it carries for many is overwhelming this election cycle. Here are some tips from four notable therapists to help manage Election Day stress. Check out their tips below, and stay calm during the waiting period and after knowing the results.

Brittany Phillips:

Limit News Consumption: Staying informed is essential, but it’s easy to get overwhelmed with continuous updates, so set boundaries around when and how much news you’ll consume. Make a plan to check in only at specific times or using trusted sources. Limit exposure to social media as well.

Focus on What You Can Control: Election results are out of any single person’s hands, but you can take steps like voting or helping at a polling place. Direct your energy into positive actions, whether self-care or supporting your community in small ways. Accepting the uncertainty of the day can be challenging but empowering.

Stay in the Present: Election outcomes can prompt catastrophic thinking about the future. Practicing mindfulness or journaling about what’s going right today helps counter this tendency and keeps you from spiraling into “what if” scenarios.

Implement Grounding Techniques: Use breathing, mindfulness, or grounding exercises to stay in the moment and focus your mind. A straightforward method is the “5-4-3-2-1” technique: identify five things you see, four you feel, three you hear, two you smell, and one you taste. This can help bring you back to the present if you’re overwhelmed.

Plan Distraction Activities: Have a few enjoyable activities to keep your mind off the election. Dive into a good book, watch a comforting movie, work on a hobby, or even cook a favorite meal. Giving yourself a break from constant election thoughts can be a big relief.

Prepare for a Wind-Down Routine: Have a plan for how you’ll unwind after the day, even if the results aren’t what you hoped for. Disconnecting, practicing gratitude, and spending time with loved ones can all help reduce post-election stress.

Set Boundaries with Political Discussions: If specific conversations are causing more stress than support, it’s okay to set boundaries around them. Let friends and family know if you need a break from political talk or agree to a “safe” topic if the conversation feels tense.

Meghan Watson:

Listen to What Your Fear is Telling You

Fear often reveals what we care deeply about. Take a moment to understand the messages your fear may be sending. Are you worried about specific outcomes because they conflict with your values or beliefs? Use this reflection to reconnect with those values and let them guide you toward actions or practices that honor what matters to you, even if those actions are small.

See Fear as a Signal to Find Safety

Fear is the body’s natural alarm system. In moments of heightened anxiety, ask yourself: What makes me feel safe and grounded? Maybe it’s spending time with a pet or loved one, temporarily distracting yourself with creative passions, mindful breathing/ meditations, or making a delicious meal. Prioritize practices that soothe and nourish your nervous system and well-being in times of uncertainty.

Acknowledge That Closure May Not Come Right Away

Election outcomes can sometimes leave us feeling unresolved or lacking closure. Recognizing that closure isn’t always immediate can be freeing—it allows you to feel what you feel without forcing resolution. You may not feel the way you anticipated, or grief may emerge after the results. Preparing yourself to accept this allows more room to be in your body and process what comes up without judgment.

Kobe Campbell:

Meet Your Needs Instead of Moralizing Them

It can be easy to spiral into asking ourselves whether we should or shouldn’t feel specific ways or have particular needs. Statements like “I shouldn’t feel anxious” or “I should just get over it” are phrases we can find ourselves reciting, but they encourage us to circulate the need instead of meeting it. Identify what you’re feeling, accept what you’re feeling, and make decisions that can help you feel safer in your experience.

Prioritize Community Connection

Isolation can amplify fear. Consider gathering virtually with friends, family, or community members on Election Day. Plan a session with your therapist beforehand and start a group chat to share thoughts on developments, express emotions, and provide comfort. Sharing thoughts and support with people who understand your experiences can be grounding and empowering.

Make a Plan for the Day

Knowing where to go and what to do can give you a sense of control. Plan to vote early and arrange safe transportation to the polls if possible. Once your vote is cast, spend the rest of the day engaging in activities that bring you peace and distraction. That may mean grocery shopping early, deciding to eat in, or planning to take election day or the day after off of work.

Plan for Self-Care After the Election

Regardless of the results, the tension of election season doesn’t simply disappear after election day. Set up post-election plans for rest and rejuvenation. Taking time to decompress and process by seeing your therapist, taking a personal day, attending a social gathering, or having a quiet night with a good book can ease ongoing tension.

Lean into Your Faith

The power of faith is most evident when we can’t control outcomes. Lean into what you believe and reflect on the values that anchor you. Spend time in prayer, and remind yourself that you’re not alone as you face uncertainty. Faith can be a powerful source of peace and hope.

Janet Dove:

Lean On Your Support System

Staying connected with loved ones can help buffer stress and provide comfort during these uncertain times. Surround yourself with people who make you feel safe and grounded. Spending Election Day with a close friend or watching coverage with a trusted support group can make it easier to handle the emotional ups and downs that may arise throughout the day.

Increase Physical Activity

Give your emotions an outlet, whether by taking a brisk walk in nature, attending a relaxing yoga class, or completing a high-energy workout. This will help you channel your nervous energy and boost the production of critical neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine, essential for mood regulation. Physical activity also helps release stress-relieving endorphins and reduce cortisol levels.

Limit Your Social Media Usage

Limit your social media usage by establishing clear boundaries- Set specific limits on your activity and be intentional about your content. Stay informed without allowing election coverage to overwhelm you.