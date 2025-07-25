Magic Johnson’s Kids Join Him On His Annual Luxury Yacht Trip Through Europe

Magic Johnson/Instagram

Magic Johnson is dedicated to his annual yacht trips in Europe, which typically begin with friends and conclude with family. This year is no different—the former point guard is currently vacationing with his wife Cookie, kids, and grandkids.

“Today we enjoyed lunch at the famous beach club Juan y Andrea on the island Formentera in Spain – just outside of Ibiza! I want everyone to see how beautiful the turquoise water is in Formentera😍,” Johnson wrote in the caption.

In the pictures shared, Johnson, 65, and his family enjoyed lunch on a beach, and it appears fresh lobster was on the menu.

In one of the images, the former NBA star’s daughter, Elisa, 30, posed next to him in a black dress. Johnson’s grandson, Avery, sat next to Elisa. EJ, 33, was also present and posed next to his mom, Cookie.

Additionally, Johnson’s son, Andre, 44, and his wife, Lisa, in addition to their daughter, Gigi were on the trip too.

Magic shares EJ and Elisa with Cookie and has Andre with ex-girlfriend Melissa Mitchell.

In addition to having a bite on the beach, the Johnson family also had a fun disco night, and of course, costumes were involved.

“Welcome to Club 32 disco night on the yacht with the Johnson family! Instead of the famous Studio 54 in NY this is Club 32 in the med 😂” the former athlete wrote.

Johnson shared an image from the disco party, showing all family members dressed in sparkly, 70s-inspired disco outfits and Afro wigs.

In 2024, the longtime couple also had their kids join them on their yacht trip, which primarily happened on their chartered boat, the Phoenix II, in mid-July. Some of the best memories are made during family vacations and we hope to see this lavish family tradition continue!